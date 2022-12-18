Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, 18-24 December 2022: A week of relaxation

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

There can be a lot of shifts in Scorpio natives’ routines this week. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, you can expect your financial situation to remain stable. A good use for your funds might be possible. You might be healthy and able to take pleasure in the little things in life. When you're feeling down, good food and company can help. Your home life may flourish as a result. Your loved ones may be overjoyed by your success. The professional side of your life, however, requires your undivided attention. Putting other things ahead of work could end up costing you. It's likely that your romantic relationships will suffer as a result of your hectic schedules. Your significant other may need you to focus completely on them. Get to know them, or you might come to regret it. It might be helpful to travel with them. Enjoy some quality time together and some much-needed R&R with a peaceful weekend getaway. Dealing in real estate is likely to yield financial gains. Scorpio students might do better than expected.

Scorpio Finance This Week

Scorpio natives can expect some financial gain. An older investment of yours may finally pay off in a big way. It looks like things are picking up for your family's business. The profits could be used to settle some of your existing debts.

Scorpio Family This Week

With things calming down at home, you might be able to devote more time to your family. Everyone in the family should be content with this. Most of the time, you'll find yourself surrounded by peace and quiet at home.

Scorpio Career This Week

This week, the stars are aligned in your favour, so you should do well on all of your projects. Getting back into the swing of things is necessary at this point for Scorpios. This week, you'll be surrounded by good vibes, and a new chapter in your professional life may begin.

Scorpio Health This Week

If you maintain your current level of self-discipline, your health should be fine. A stronger core might be the result of good eating habits and regular exercise. You could try yoga and meditation to help you calm down inside.

Scorpio Love Life This Week

Newlyweds may experience difficulties in their relationships. A lack of mutual understanding may prevent you from having quality time together. Scorpio natives may need to exercise patience and understand their partners if things are to progress smoothly.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

