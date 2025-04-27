Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, April 27-May 3, 2025 predicts marriage on the cards

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are second to none Scorpio Weekly Horoscope from April 27-May 3, 2025: Both prosperity and good health will be your trusted companions.

Keep your personal life free from tremors and ensure you deliver the best results at work. Both prosperity and good health will be your trusted companions.

Proper communication will keep the love life alive. Do not let personal issues impact the productivity at the office. Fortunately, you’ll have no financial or health issues this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

There can be minor communication issues and this will be mostly visible in long-distance relationships. Keep your relationship safe from the interference of a third person who can also be an ex-lover or a friend. Ensure you spare time for the love affair and there will also be gifts to strengthen the love affair. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of seniors.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Focus on your targets. There can be minor challenges for media persons, chefs, and mechanics but things will improve in the second half of the week. The first week may not be productive for marketing and sales persons but your fortune will come out by the second half of the week. Businessmen will be happy to find new partners, especially in the first part of the week. Your relationship with government authorities needs to be cordial to have smooth business activities.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

This week is productive in terms of business and the returns will help you buy a new house or a vehicle. Despite your income being good, you may not be in a position to spend on luxury. The second week is also good for buying a new vehicle. A sibling will be in financial need and you may provide the support. Some females will need money for medical expenses at home. Taking the support of a financial expert will be good while making financial decisions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on your health this week. Seniors need to be careful about medication and should not skip appointments with the doctor. You may also give up junk food and replace it with vegetables, sprouts, and fruits to stay healthy. You should be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a bus. Some females will develop skin-related issues in the second part of the day.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

