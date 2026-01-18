Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, January 18-24, 2026: Stars indicate new romances for singles

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you know how to sail through tides Your sincerity in love life will bring in good results. Professional challenges need smart handling. Both health and wealth are also positive this week. Scorpio Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Overcome the challenges in the love affair through a smart attitude. You will also succeed in your professional life. Both wealth and health are good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week No major obstructions are visible in the romantic relationship. Keep the relationship subtle and cool through open communication. Your attitude is also crucial here. Females who intend to talk to their parents for support in the love affair can go ahead and obtain the backing. Long-distance relationships must have more conversations, and love needs to be more expressive. Single natives can expect to meet someone special in the second part of the week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week Pay attention to the deadline and the expectations of clients. Some projects may demand additional efforts this week. Managers and team leaders need to take the entire team along with them while making crucial decisions. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money this week. Those who are into business will have new ideas and launch them without apprehension. There will be no shortage of funds as clients and partners will provide financial aid.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week Some females will be successful in setting financial issues with a friend this week. You may also donate money to charity. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. You may financially help a friend or relative this week. The second part of the week is also good for buying a vehicle. You will be in a condition to invest in multiple options, including stock, trade, and speculative business.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week There will be relief from chest-related issues, while those who are diabetic must be careful about their diet. Be careful to include fruits and vegetables in the diet. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate. Seniors may develop mental stress and sleep disorders. Practice yoga or meditation to resolve mental stress issues. This week is good to give up both tobacco and alcohol.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)