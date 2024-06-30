Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts new ventures

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let emotions guide you Embrace new love and be expressive in emotions. Skip office politics that impact productivity. Smart investments will augment wealth. Health is also good. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 30- July 6, 2024: Financial stability supports smart investments while the health will be good throughout the day.

Confirm a happy love life sans ego clashes. Keep the professional life settled and productive. Financial stability supports smart investments while the health will be good throughout the day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will see surprise twists this week. You may propose in the first part of the week to get a positive response. Consider fixing a marriage date and your parents will back your relationship. While spending time together, avoid unpleasant conversations. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and instead value the opinions of the partner. Many new relationships will also commence, especially in the second half of the week that can make changes in life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Handle all professional assignments with responsibility. Stick to your schedule and ensure every task is accomplished on time. Stay away from office politics and pay more attention to details that can help you deliver non-compromised results. Female natives who are managers may have trouble from within the team but you may overcome this crisis with discipline. Entrepreneurs will see chances to augment the trade and the second part of the week is also best to launch new ventures.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Minor financial issues will be there but the routine life will go unaffected. Your income from previous investments may not be as per the expectation. Avoid large-scale investments in business but traders can expect good returns. The first part of the week is good to raise funds through promoters while you can also buy a new property or renovate the existing house.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Some natives may develop heart issues and kidney ailments that may require hospitalization. Females may have cough-related troubles while male Scorpios should be careful about minor driving accidents. Ensure you start the day with mild exercise. You may walk for about 20 minutes in the morning or evening. Skip aerated drinks and prefer a balanced meal rich in proteins and vitamins.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

