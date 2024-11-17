Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, November 17 to 23, 2024 predicts good returns in these professions

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, spare time for the loved ones Embrace happiness and be careful to keep the lover content. Do not let challenges impact the official performance. Money is also at your side this week. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, October 17 to 23, 2024: Money is also at your side this week.

You’ll experience a fabulous love life along with a busy but productive office life. Utilize the wealth smartly this week and also have great health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Spare more time for a love affair this week and also ensure you make crucial decisions on marriage. Personal space is important in a love life; you should not impose your thoughts on the lover. Office romance needs to be avoided by married natives. Some lovers will be fortunate to take the relationship to the next level. Married females will face minor issues in their marital life. Keep a watch on the spouse, especially in the first part of the week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch the job this week. Some businessmen will see new opportunities abroad. Be cool even in tense hours at the office and this will help you give the best results. The first half of the week is not good for business and entrepreneurs will see fortune only in the latter half of the week. However, some trades, especially related to healthcare, transport, and hospitality will see good returns. Businessmen may have trouble in raising funds and new expansion drives should wait for some time.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may exist but the routine life will be unaffected. Some natives will inherit property in the first part of the week while seniors can consider transferring the property in the name of children. You may buy a vehicle or a new property. Entrepreneurs looking for satisfying returns will have reasons to smile.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Keep your health intact through a satisfying lifestyle. It is good to avoid adventure sports, especially mountain biking in the second half of the week. Reduce the intake of oily and spicy food and instead add more leafy vegetables to the diet. Minor infections related to breathing will be a concern for seniors. Pregnant females should avoid traveling to hilly terrain.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)