Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, November 30- December 6, 2025: You may face criticism this week

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are valiant always! Keep troubles out of the love affair. Be cool at the office and take up new roles to prove your mettle. Financial prosperity is at your side. Health is a concern. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your love relationship is intact. Your performance at work will impress the management and clients. Financially, you are good. Pay attention to your health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Keep a distance from the previous lover, as this may lead to chaos in the current love affair. You must be ready to communicate freely with the partner. Devote more time to the lover. Be careful about the interference of a relative in the love affair. There can also be issues associated with egos that you need to be careful about. Some females will be successful in convincing their parents about the relationship. Single male natives may find an interesting person in the second part of the week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Do not create issues at the workplace. You will face criticism this week. There will be challenges associated with egos. You may also have issues settling issues with a senior. Those who handle projects and teams need to be careful about egos. Your potential will be tested by the client and ensure you are successful. Government employees can expect a change in location, while IT, healthcare, and hospitality professionals will have a tight schedule.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in this week. You will be good at resolving a financial issue with a sibling. There will also be relief from payment issues. This week is good to buy electronic appliances and even a new property. You may also win a legal battle over property. Females may buy jewelry. There will also be relief from tax issues this week. Businessmen may succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Health may have minor issues this week. You must be careful about breathing. Some females will develop gynaecological issues. Those with lung and liver-related issues need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever needed. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues, but things will be settled down in a short time. You should also be careful about your diet. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)