Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 10-16, 2026: New Moon in Taurus brings a personal reset and stronger self-worth

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly horoscope prediction says, the focus this week returns to you. A personal choice, work matter, body signal, or old habit may make you think about what you want to keep and what you no longer want to adjust around. The New Moon in Taurus near the end of the week can help you begin again in a simple way. Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You do not need to make a dramatic change. A better routine, clearer boundary, honest talk, or calmer money choice may be enough. Early support can make you feel less alone, but some midweek conversations may still need patience. If someone gives mixed signals, wait until the practical point becomes clear. Sun-Mercury in Taurus can help you understand your own position better. Say what you mean without making the moment heavy. By the weekend, one decision may feel ready. Let it be small, real, and easy to continue. Your self-worth grows when you stop making yourself uncomfortable just to keep everything smooth for others. If one old pattern has been asking too much, notice it without drama.

Love Horoscope Love may need steady behaviour more than sweet promises. If you are in a relationship, speak about what helps you feel secure. Do not expect the other person to guess your mood. A calm request can bring more comfort than silent waiting.

Singles may feel drawn to someone grounded, patient, or kind in a simple way. Do not choose only because the attention feels familiar. Notice whether the person respects your time, pace, and standards. This week favours slow affection. A bond that feels peaceful after the conversation ends may be showing you something important. Let comfort count as a real sign.

Career Horoscope A work decision may become easier to understand this week. Employees may deal with a responsibility, senior’s expectation, public task, or personal goal that needs a clearer answer. Do not rush to prove your ability. Take the step that fits your real capacity.

Business owners may need to check service quality, pricing, branding or the way they present their work. Students can benefit from steady study and better timing. A practical conversation can reveal what needs to change in your method. If a responsibility has become too heavy, name the part that needs support. Work improves when your calm nature is used with clear limits. You can be reliable without taking on everything. The right people will respect a limit that is spoken calmly.

Money Horoscope Money and self-worth may sit close together this week. You may think about income, comfort, savings, spending, or what you receive for your effort. Do not buy something only to feel better for a short time.

Savings can improve with one simple rule. Investments need patience and proper facts. Trading should stay within a clear limit. If you have been undercharging for your work or overpaying for comfort, this week may show it. A personal reset can begin with one honest money choice. Keep what supports stability. Reduce what only fills a tired mood. A small change in spending can make you feel more in control. Keep the plan easy enough for a normal day.

Health Horoscope The body may ask for simple care. Throat, neck, sleep, skin, food habits, or heaviness may need attention. Do not ignore a small signal only because you can still continue.

Warm food, enough water, slow movement, and proper rest can help. The New Moon in your sign supports care that feels natural, not strict. Do not turn health into punishment. Choose one habit that makes your body feel safe. When your body settles, your mind will also feel less stubborn and tense.

Advice:

Begin again in a small way. One steady choice can help you feel more like yourself this week.