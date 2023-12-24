Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Dec 24-30, 2023 predicts stars aligned in your favour

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Manifest Your Ambitions with Strong Determination. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Dec 24-30, 2023. A wave of confidence and courage will drive you to progress in life this week.(shutterstock)

The planets are favoring you this week, dear Taurus, guiding you towards better life decisions. This week is the perfect opportunity to identify and follow your passions, dreams, and desires, allowing you to advance both personally and professionally.

A wave of confidence and courage will drive you to progress in life this week. The celestial alignments hint towards gains and progress, which will make this period fulfilling and promising for you. Embrace these energies to seize the day and convert it into an opportunity for development. Do not lose your patience and persistence in tough situations.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

As the week rolls on, the lovers and singles alike will experience joy and excitement in their love life. This could be an excellent time to build new connections and cement the old ones. Existing relationships will get an opportunity to thrive and will grow deeper in intimacy. For singles, you could potentially meet someone new who piques your interest.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

On the professional front, you will be focused and motivated to excel in your work. With Mercury aligning in your favor, this week presents an excellent chance to showcase your skills and talent to higher-ups. If you're in a creative profession, inspiration will strike like lightning. Be confident and communicate your ideas clearly. Challenges may arise but facing them bravely will only bring better opportunities.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Finances look promising as long as you continue making informed decisions. You are urged to review your expenses and savings this week. Try to eliminate unnecessary costs and focus more on investment plans. Those involved in trading or business are likely to experience gains. Remember, patience is key when dealing with finances; rush decisions may lead to loss. Stay committed to your financial plans, and soon you'll reap the rewards.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

This week seems to bring positivity on the health front. Your fitness regime and a balanced diet have been providing beneficial results. Continue to stick with your health routine, and it'll give a good return. A good health routine would ensure that your immunity remains high, which will help you in the long run. The week might be slightly hectic, but do not skip your regular exercises and take out time to relax and recharge your batteries.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

