Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, December 8 to 14, 2024 predicts an auspicious week in business

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 08, 2024 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. The second part of the week is auspicious to launch a new venture.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you have the attitude of a hero

Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024: Financially you are stronger and your health will also be normal this week.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024: Financially you are stronger and your health will also be normal this week.

Celebrate love and keep egos out of the romantic affair. Take up new tasks that will help you prove your professional mettle. Wealth also exists this week.

Troubleshoot relationship issues to be happy in the personal life. Official challenges cause no trouble. Financially you are stronger and your health will also be normal this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

There can be tremors in the relationship and it is crucial to overcome them. You need to be accommodative in your love life. Provide the lover personal space and ensure you both avoid unpleasant topics during discussions. Single females can expect a proposal while some married natives will come across unexpected incidents that may create a ruckus in the love affair. You should also be careful to maintain proper communication which is most crucial in long-distance love affairs.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment at work will help you prove your diligence. Be careful about office politics as a senior and coworker may conspire against you. Overcome the tremors with your performance. Those who aspire to switch the job may seriously consider putting down the paper in the first part of the week. Lawyers and healthcare professionals will take up cases that attract public attention. Businessmen will be serious about partnerships and the second part of the week is auspicious to launch a new venture.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Do not overspend this week. Despite the prosperity, it is crucial to have control over the expenditure. However, you may buy electronic appliances or even a car. Some females will pick the second part of the week to renovate the house. Businessmen will find profit this week and some new entrepreneurs will start tasting success by the middle of the week. Students may be required to pay the tuition fees.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have liver or kidney-related ailments will have a tough time this week. Complications will happen and you need to consult a doctor without wasting time. Children should be careful about cuts and bruises while playing. Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
