Weekly horoscope Taurus for February 15-21, 2026: Expect positive outcomes at work by the weekend

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, calm Patience Brings Practical Growth for You Gentle patience and steady plans help you solve issues. Small choices add up, and friends bring helpful news and a brighter mood. Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Read our astrological prediction to find out what the stars have in store for you.

This week asks for calm steps and clear thinking. Focus on small tasks, mend any quiet rifts with family, and accept practical help. Savings and work grow slowly when you remain patient. Gentle planning now eases pressure and brings steady, helpful results by the weekend.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

You feel steady and gentle in love this week. Small acts of kindness make a partner smile and heal small wounds. If single, join simple gatherings or chat with a friendly neighbor; patience helps new bonds form. Speak clearly about small needs and listen to theirs. Plan a cozy, quiet time together like a walk, tea, or helping with a small task.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

You do best when you stay steady and calm at work. Take one clear step each day and finish simple jobs before larger ones. Offer help on small team tasks, and your kindness will be noticed. If you face a slow moment, use it to tidy files or plan. Learning a new habit or tool will help later.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Money stays steady with careful choices. Avoid unplanned buys and check small subscriptions or fees you no longer need. If you expect money from work or a small project, keep records and remind gently. Save a little each day, even a small amount helps. If you need extra income, think of simple tasks you can do at home. Speak clearly about shared expenses with family to avoid small worries and keep calm. Trust slow progress.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your body likes regular habits this week. Sleep at steady times, eat simple meals, and wash hands often. Take short walks and do gentle stretches to keep joints free. If you feel tired, rest earlier and sip water slowly. Try short breathing pauses when upset and talk kindly with family. A calm bedtime routine and small daily chores will boost energy. Listen to your body's small signals and act gently. Share kind words with children.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

