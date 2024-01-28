Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts love tussles

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let pressure influence your actions Talk openly in a relationship to end issues. Be cautious of professional pressure at the office. There can be health issues but financially you will be good this week. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, January 28- February 3, 2024: Financially you are good and professional challenges will be a cakewalk.

Be tolerant and patient in your love life to resolve the existing crisis. Take note of your health as minor issues will come up this week. Financially you are good and professional challenges will be a cakewalk.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Minor clashes or ego-related tussles will be there in the love life. It is wise to spend more time together and discuss the issues. Be sincere in your approach and ensure you share your feelings without inhibitions. Your lover prefers sitting with you and you can also consider surprise gifts. Some females may go back to the old lover which will bring back happiness. Single Taurus natives will be happy to meet someone special in the first part of the week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while at client meetings. No unrealistic promise would be made which can cause serious repercussions in the future. Male Taurus natives need to be extremely careful while dealing with female co-workers. There can be accusations against you, sometimes severe ones and you need to be ready to face them. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become.

Businessmen will be happy to see good returns this week.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful while handling wealth. Despite the prosperity, you need to have a curb over the expense. You may buy jewelry as well as property as an investment but it is good to avoid shopping for luxury items. Businessmen may find revenues from foreign trade. Be cautious while dealing with international clients as there can be disputes related to finance.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on your health. Minor health issues including stomach ache, viral fever, and migraine will be common among Taurus natives this week. Do not indulge in any activities that involve high risk. It is good to consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Some children will complain about oral health and seniors will have breathing problems.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Paney

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857