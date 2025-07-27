Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 27- August 2, 2025: The stars foresee a vacation this weekend

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, sincerity is your attribute Stay happy in your love life. Look for opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Settle the financial issues confidently. Health will have minor issues. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep your love life free from arguments and also share pleasant moments in the relationship. Put in efforts to settle the professional issues. Both health and wealth will give you minor issues.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

You should be ready to face turbulence in the love affair. Your partner may have issues with your attitude and some females will also prefer you giving importance to the love affair than to the career. This may bring up a minor ruckus. Egos should not play spoilsport in the relationship. Some natives who are on the verge of a break may resolve the crisis to make the relationship stronger. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

There will be issues over productivity and you should be ready to face the challenges associated with egos as well. Your commitment may be questioned by a senior but you need to respond with the end result. You may come up with an innovative concept that will be rejected at a team session. Some bankers and accountants will have issues related to calculations. Businessmen handling textiles, electronics, footwear, food processing, and automobile spare parts will see good returns this week.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Minor wealth issues may be there and the income from previous investments may not match your expectations. This may upset you and will strop from major future investments. However, you may confidently invest in real estate. Some females will be a part of the property feud within the family. There will also be payment issues associated with loans where a friend or sibling will give help.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

The health will see issues in the form of cardiac complaints, diabetes, and skin infections. There will also be complaints related to oral health and a doctor’s guidance will be required for seniors who have respiratory issues. Make exercise a part of the lifestyle and also practice yoga for a balanced state of mind. Children should also be careful while attending an adventure camp.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)