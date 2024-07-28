 Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts minor office politics | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts minor office politics

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 28, 2024 12:45 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for July 28-Aug 03, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love affair simple and productive.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You motivate the people around

Keep the love affair simple and productive. Take crucial professional decisions while financial success is also at your side. Your health is also normal.

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 28-Aug 03, 2024: Both wealth and health are at your side.
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 28-Aug 03, 2024: Both wealth and health are at your side.

Make the final call on marriage. Resolve the professional issues to give the best results. Both wealth and health are at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Expect ups and downs in the love life. Minor hiccups in the name of egos need to be settled and it is wise to always stop digging into the past. Some love affairs that are on the verge of break up may get a new lease of life while single females can expect a proposal from an unexpected source. Be careful while having disagreements as the second part of the week is good to introduce the lover to the parents. Married females may conceive this week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Handle the professional stress with care. Minor office politics will impact your performance and a senior may also conspire against you which can lead to trouble. Overcome this crisis to prove the mettle. Be careful while you give opinions at work and those who handle crucial projects need to have a good rapport with the clients to avoid later hiccups. You may also pick this week as the right time to switch the job. Businessmen will be happy to see new opportunities around and can confidently launch ventures this week.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

There will be prosperity in life that permits you to make crucial monetary decisions. Consider buying a new property while some females will be keen to even have a vacation abroad. The week is good to buy a vehicle and fortunate Taurus natives will also win a legal battle over property. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds while you can also think about providing financial help to a friend or relative.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful about what you eat and should also maintain a proper lifestyle. Start attending a yoga session or a gym. Start the day with mild exercise and ensure you consume a balanced diet rich in proteins. Those who have a cardiac history will see minor complications in their health. Some seniors may also need hospitalization.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts minor office politics
© 2024 HindustanTimes
