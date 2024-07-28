Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts minor office politics

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You motivate the people around Keep the love affair simple and productive. Take crucial professional decisions while financial success is also at your side. Your health is also normal. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 28-Aug 03, 2024: Both wealth and health are at your side.

Make the final call on marriage. Resolve the professional issues to give the best results. Both wealth and health are at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Expect ups and downs in the love life. Minor hiccups in the name of egos need to be settled and it is wise to always stop digging into the past. Some love affairs that are on the verge of break up may get a new lease of life while single females can expect a proposal from an unexpected source. Be careful while having disagreements as the second part of the week is good to introduce the lover to the parents. Married females may conceive this week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Handle the professional stress with care. Minor office politics will impact your performance and a senior may also conspire against you which can lead to trouble. Overcome this crisis to prove the mettle. Be careful while you give opinions at work and those who handle crucial projects need to have a good rapport with the clients to avoid later hiccups. You may also pick this week as the right time to switch the job. Businessmen will be happy to see new opportunities around and can confidently launch ventures this week.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

There will be prosperity in life that permits you to make crucial monetary decisions. Consider buying a new property while some females will be keen to even have a vacation abroad. The week is good to buy a vehicle and fortunate Taurus natives will also win a legal battle over property. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds while you can also think about providing financial help to a friend or relative.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful about what you eat and should also maintain a proper lifestyle. Start attending a yoga session or a gym. Start the day with mild exercise and ensure you consume a balanced diet rich in proteins. Those who have a cardiac history will see minor complications in their health. Some seniors may also need hospitalization.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

