Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, June 22-28, 2025 predicts steady progress

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 22, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, June 22-28, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Work feels more balanced this week.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, taurus Finds Steady Ground amid Changes Ahead

Taurus applies practical solutions to routine challenges, fosters harmony in relationships, advances steadily at work, maintains a balanced budget, and enhances health with light exercise.

HT Image
HT Image

This week, Taurus benefits from practical planning and steady progress. Your relationships grow stronger through thoughtful communication, while career tasks move forward with patience and skill. Financial decisions made with care bring security.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Taurus love brings warmth this week. Partners share meaningful moments by listening attentively and expressing appreciation for each other. Single Taurus may feel a growing sense of confidence that opens doors to new connections. Planning a cozy activity, such as a home-cooked meal or a movie night, can strengthen bonds. Honest conversations about hopes and expectations will pave the way for deeper trust. Small gestures, like a heartfelt compliment or thoughtful surprise, create lasting affection.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
Career opportunities for Taurus rise this week through disciplined effort and clear goal setting. Collaborative tasks benefit from your steady approach and willingness to share responsibilities. If you have pending assignments, completing them now earns recognition and trust from colleagues. Consider learning a new skill to stay competitive. Keeping a balanced schedule avoids burnout and helps maintain consistent performance. Your dedication paves the way for future advancement. Seeking valuable feedback can reveal new growth opportunities.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
Taurus money matters demand careful planning this week. Unexpected bills may appear, so review upcoming expenses and adjust your budget proactively. Saving small amounts builds a stronger safety net over time. Consider setting aside a portion of income for future goals, such as a purchase or trip. Sharing cost-saving tips with family or friends can inspire new ideas.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
Health for Taurus this week emphasizes balanced nourishment and moderate activity. Aim to include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in meals to support energy levels. Scheduling brief movement breaks, like walking or gentle stretches, helps prevent stiffness. Adequate sleep is crucial; maintain a consistent bedtime routine for better rest. Managing stress through short breathing exercises each morning can enhance mental clarity.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

﻿By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Taurus, June 22-28, 2025 predicts steady progress
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On