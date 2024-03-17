Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 17-23, 2024 predicts new responsibilities

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Explore the opportunities Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 17-23, 2024. Keep your love life intact and also ensure you accomplish all tasks at the office.

Look for chances to excel in the job. Have a productive love relationship. You are financially good and your health is also positive. Be careful about investments.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Be sensible in the love affair. Give an ear to the demands of your partner and make the week a romantic one. You may plan a romantic vacation or even introduce the lover to the family. Some females who had issues at home will also find the support of parents this week. You may meet up with the ex-flame but ensure the relationship does not hamper married life. Single Sagittarius natives can expect to fall into a relationship in the last part of the week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

You will have new responsibilities at the office. Focus on the job and stay away from office gossip and politics as you don’t want to hamper the relationship with the management. Do not let the management look down upon you and always prove loyal to the job. Some asks will need you to travel to eve foreign lands. Students appearing for examinations will clear them without much difficulty. Businessmen will be happy to find new partners, especially in the first part of the week.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Be wise in terms of money. Despite the prosperity, you are required to avoid luxury shopping or blind investments. Young natives will be keen to go on a vacation and their financial status permits that. Ensure you have a proper financial management plan and roping in experts for guidance is also a great idea. Some Taurus natives will find business success.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful while taking part in adventure activities. The first part of the week is not good for underwater sports. You may quit both alcohol and tobacco and also start exercising. This week, your diet needs to be free from oil and grease. Instead, depend upon fruits and vegetables to stay healthy.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857