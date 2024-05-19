Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 19-25, 2024 predicts new business deals

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, The week brings prosperity Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 19-25, 2024. Be healthy by following a stable diet and good habits.

Have a happy love relationship and a successful professional schedule this week. Your financial status will be intact and your health is also in good shape.

The love life will be good and professionally you will be successful. Utilize the prosperity to make crucial money decisions. Be healthy by following a stable diet and good habits.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Put in efforts to make the love life creative. You both will spend more time together and will also engage in activities that both enjoy doing. Though some married natives will fall in new love, it is good to avoid this to save the marital life. You may even patch up with the old flame, which is a great thing. Plan a vacation this weekend where you may make crucial decisions about the future.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Look for more opportunities to prove the professional mettle. You will see new tasks knocking on the door. Some Taurus natives will find the first part of the week good for updating their resume on a job portal. Those who have job interviews lined up can confidently attend them. Those in the healthcare and hospitality sector will see opportunities to move abroad. Entrepreneurs can also launch new ventures and get into new partnership deals.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. All old financial disputes with siblings and friends will be resolved. Some Taurus females will win legal battles. You may buy a car or property. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds and making smart expansion plans. Some persons will invest in the stock market and speculative business which will bring in good returns in the coming days.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. No major illness will hurt you. Those who have diabetes may require visiting a doctor in the first half of the week. Some females may develop throat infections and viral fever. There can be issues associated with skin and some children will also develop bruises while playing. Senior citizens need to be careful about the season and especially while planning for a vacation, ensure everything is packed including clothes and medicines.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)