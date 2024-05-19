 Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 19-25, 2024 predicts new business deals | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 19-25, 2024 predicts new business deals

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 19, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for May 19-25, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Put in efforts to make the love life creative.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, The week brings prosperity

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 19-25, 2024. Be healthy by following a stable diet and good habits.
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 19-25, 2024. Be healthy by following a stable diet and good habits.

Have a happy love relationship and a successful professional schedule this week. Your financial status will be intact and your health is also in good shape.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The love life will be good and professionally you will be successful. Utilize the prosperity to make crucial money decisions. Be healthy by following a stable diet and good habits.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Put in efforts to make the love life creative. You both will spend more time together and will also engage in activities that both enjoy doing. Though some married natives will fall in new love, it is good to avoid this to save the marital life. You may even patch up with the old flame, which is a great thing. Plan a vacation this weekend where you may make crucial decisions about the future.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Look for more opportunities to prove the professional mettle. You will see new tasks knocking on the door. Some Taurus natives will find the first part of the week good for updating their resume on a job portal. Those who have job interviews lined up can confidently attend them. Those in the healthcare and hospitality sector will see opportunities to move abroad. Entrepreneurs can also launch new ventures and get into new partnership deals.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. All old financial disputes with siblings and friends will be resolved. Some Taurus females will win legal battles. You may buy a car or property. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds and making smart expansion plans. Some persons will invest in the stock market and speculative business which will bring in good returns in the coming days.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. No major illness will hurt you. Those who have diabetes may require visiting a doctor in the first half of the week. Some females may develop throat infections and viral fever. There can be issues associated with skin and some children will also develop bruises while playing. Senior citizens need to be careful about the season and especially while planning for a vacation, ensure everything is packed including clothes and medicines.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 19-25, 2024 predicts new business deals

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On