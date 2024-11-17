Weekly Horoscope Taurus, November 17 to 23 2024 predicts opportunities foreign universities

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, spread your wings Wait for surprises in the love life. Overcome the challenges in my career to take up new roles that lead to professional growth. Prosperity permits smart decisions. Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, November 17 to 23, 2024: Prosperity permits smart decisions.

Be sincere in your love life and ensure you both more time sharing emotions. New responsibilities will come up at the job. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Continue showering love on the partner. Your attitude will help settle the issues of the past in the relationship. Your lover prefers your presence on every occasion and you need to ensure you commit to the demands. There is more scope for communication in the love affair. This will strengthen the bond. Single females may receive a proposal at the classroom, or workplace while attending a party this week. You may also get engaged with the consent of your parents.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Your discipline at work will help meet the deadlines. Some tasks will require you travelling and you may also expect challenges in the form of official jealousy. IT, healthcare, animation, transport, aviation, and automobile professionals will see opportunities abroad. Businessmen waiting for new partnerships will have positive results in the second part of the day. Some trades require effort to be successful. Students can be confident about higher studies at foreign universities.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

There is prosperity and this will help you make crucial financial decisions. You will see money coming from different sources and the second part of the week is good to buy or sell a property. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. You may financially help a friend or relative this week. The second part of the week is also good for buying a vehicle.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have lung or liver-related issues may develop complications this week and will require medical attention. Be careful while you drive in the evening hours as the chances of accidents are also higher. Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. You may also have minor fever or digestion issues. You should also skip both tobacco and alcohol.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)