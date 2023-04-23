Weekly Horoscope Virgo, April 23-29, 2023 predicts exciting opportunities on the doorstep

Weekly astrological prediction says, let go of the details and find clarity﻿ Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for April 23-29, 2023: This week, Virgo is focused on emotional clarity, practical decisions and intellectual discernment.

The stars urge us to prioritize emotional well-being and learn from our past. However, the stars remind us not to become too entrenched in our opinions and perspectives. As a mutable sign, it's time to surrender control, relax and flow with what is unfolding. Taking a deep breath and opening our hearts can reveal some exciting new insights.

Virgo Love Horoscope:

For those who are single, this is an ideal week for reconnecting with friends and meeting new people. With your quick wit and infectious laughter, you're sure to catch some eyes and hearts. On the flip side, don't forget to tap into your tender and compassionate side, allowing yourself to be vulnerable. Show your emotions - they are worth being felt and cherished.

Virgo Career Horoscope:

Take some time out to strategize and devise a plan to bring out the best in you. Clarify the big picture in order to properly assess what your job means to you and how it contributes to your bigger goals. Invest in relationships and hone in on new opportunities that can bring great things to your doorstep.

Virgo Money Horoscope:

It's time to focus on practical matters and wise financial decisions. Keep in mind that life doesn't revolve solely around money, but managing your finances will bring stability. Re-assess how you make use of your finances and how to invest wisely. Taking control of what's yours will pay off - stick to budgeting and prioritize making ends meet. This week, with your rational sense and analytical mind, it won't be a tough decision to make.

Virgo Health Horoscope:

It's time to come back home to yourself and be your own nurturer. Let go of trying to fit in and be accepted by the external world and direct your energy to tending to yourself. Take breaks and practice calming yourself down - breathing and mindful meditation can be of great help. Let your well-being and healing become your number one priority.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

