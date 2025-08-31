Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 31-September 6, 2025: Overseas opportunities in these professions

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a master of the game Maintain a balanced office and personal life this week. Financial issues may stop major monetary decisions. You should also exercise properly this week. Virgo Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot love-related issues and ensure you spend more time with your lover. Settle the existing professional issues and confirm your professional growth. Handle wealth carefully while your health is good.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

You may expect minor misunderstandings, but it is good to settle them before things go out of control. Be creative in romance and also spend more time together. Some females will be successful in settling issues with their lover through open communication and save the relationship from the verge of a breakup. You may also see an old love affair coming back to life. However, married natives must avoid anything that may damage their marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid office gossip and take steps to resolve minor challenges that may pop up by the middle of the week. Lawyers, armed service professionals, architects, professors, authors, artists, chefs, and copywriters will need to pull up their socks this week, and there is no scope for office politics. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money into the business, and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business. Students looking for higher studies will see new opportunities abroad.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

There will be financial issues, and it is crucial to keep a watch on the expenditure. You should stay away from the stock market. Some females will also become a part of the property dispute within the family. Be cautious while dealing with international clients, as there can be disputes related to finance. You may also have to handle a legal issue involving a friend or relative that will require financial expenditure.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. However, it is good to keep a watch on your lifestyle and ensure you give up both oil and sugar. You will get relief from viral fever or a sore throat. However, children may develop bruises while playing. Pregnant females need relief from office stress and should consider taking leave for a few days. Some natives will develop respiratory issues in the second part of the week.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

