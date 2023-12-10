close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Dec 10-16, 2023 predicts stress at work

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Dec 10-16, 2023 predicts stress at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 10, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for Dec 10-16,2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Ensure you have a balanced personal and professional life.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Have a good week packed with fun

Understand your romance, career, finance, and health for this week. Be sincere in your love life and perform the best at the workplace to be successful.

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Dec 10-16, 2023: Understand your romance, career, finance, and health for this week.
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Dec 10-16, 2023: Understand your romance, career, finance, and health for this week.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Be diplomatic in your love life to avoid serious problems. Avoid controversies at the workplace and also display diligence and discipline. Be careful while handling wealth while health is positive.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

You will need to be diplomatic while having disagreements in your love life. This will resolve tensions and help the relationship go smoothly. Be careful while giving opinions and do not impose your concepts on the partner. The chances are high that you will patch up with the old lover this week, resolving all the problems that led to the breakup. Some married females will also get pregnant this week. Married Virgos must not get into extramarital affairs.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

You may expect a promotion, hike in salary, or change in location this week. Some professionals will be in the good book of the clients and this will also make them in high demand, adding value to the profile. Your sincerity will be appreciated and this may also cause trouble among the co-workers. Be careful to not be a victim of office politics.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful while making huge financial decisions. It is not wise to invest a large amount in the speculative business but mutual funds or fixed deposits are good options. Some Virgos will renovate the house this week or buy electronic appliances. You may also buy gold as an investment in the second part of the week. As a festival or celebration may happen this week within the family, you will need to contribute a significant amount.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you have a balanced personal and professional life. While you need to stop the office stress from invading your personal space, it is also good to practice breathing exercises, which will keep you relaxed this week. Be careful to add vegetables and fruits to the diet and also keep alcohol away. Females may develop migraine or gynecological complaints and children may have viral fever.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out