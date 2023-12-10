Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Dec 10-16, 2023 predicts stress at work

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Have a good week packed with fun Understand your romance, career, finance, and health for this week. Be sincere in your love life and perform the best at the workplace to be successful. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Dec 10-16, 2023: Understand your romance, career, finance, and health for this week.

Be diplomatic in your love life to avoid serious problems. Avoid controversies at the workplace and also display diligence and discipline. Be careful while handling wealth while health is positive.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

You will need to be diplomatic while having disagreements in your love life. This will resolve tensions and help the relationship go smoothly. Be careful while giving opinions and do not impose your concepts on the partner. The chances are high that you will patch up with the old lover this week, resolving all the problems that led to the breakup. Some married females will also get pregnant this week. Married Virgos must not get into extramarital affairs.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

You may expect a promotion, hike in salary, or change in location this week. Some professionals will be in the good book of the clients and this will also make them in high demand, adding value to the profile. Your sincerity will be appreciated and this may also cause trouble among the co-workers. Be careful to not be a victim of office politics.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful while making huge financial decisions. It is not wise to invest a large amount in the speculative business but mutual funds or fixed deposits are good options. Some Virgos will renovate the house this week or buy electronic appliances. You may also buy gold as an investment in the second part of the week. As a festival or celebration may happen this week within the family, you will need to contribute a significant amount.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you have a balanced personal and professional life. While you need to stop the office stress from invading your personal space, it is also good to practice breathing exercises, which will keep you relaxed this week. Be careful to add vegetables and fruits to the diet and also keep alcohol away. Females may develop migraine or gynecological complaints and children may have viral fever.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857