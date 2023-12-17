Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Dec 17-23, 2023 predicts no financial issues
Read Virgo weekly horoscope for Dec 17-23, 2023 to know your Weekly astrological predictions.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in impartial dealings
Resolve even the minor frictions in the relationship to stay happy. Consider every new official task as an opportunity to build a strong professional future.
Express opinions to make the relationship stronger. Financially minor troubles may happen this week. Strive to do the best in the job. You are good in terms of health.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Handle all love-related issues with sensitivity. Your partner may prefer spending more time together and also utilize this period to make crucial future plans. Female Virgos will get the backing from parents. Some Virgos will get ditched this week but remember that life will go on. It is crucial to shower affection on the partner. Married Virgos must stay out of office romance and extramarital relationships this week. Single Virgos may find an interesting person and you can be serious in approaching the person.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
You will have a productive professional life this week. Avoid losing your temper at team meetings as this can lead to chaos. Some Virgos will switch the job for a better package. Do not hesitate to take up new responsibilities but do not assume things will be a cakewalk. Government employees will also see a change in location. Students who aspire to move abroad for higher studies will see hurdles getting cleared.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
You will see no financial issues in the first part of the week. However, the second part may not be productive, and minor issues will take a toll on life. It is wise to skip large-scale shopping. Do not lend a big amount as you may have trouble in getting it back. You will need to contribute to a family event or celebration within the family.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Your health will be good and you may be even free from even previous ailments. It is good to have a complete medical check this week. Seniors having breathing issues need to consult a doctor. Keep a tab on your diet and ensure your menu has more leaf vegetables and fruits. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857