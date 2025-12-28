Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: You must be careful about the deadlines and targets

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 04:05 am IST

Virgo Weekly Horoscope: There will be challenging tasks that require you to upgrade your knowledge.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your options open

Be careful while spending time together and skip unpleasant conversations. Take up new professional challenges that promise career growth. Skip junk food.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Avoid controversies at work and skip arguments in a love affair. Your attitude is crucial while spending time with your lover. Financial issues may trouble you. Health also demands more attention this week.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

You need to be understanding in a relationship. Minor friction in the love affair will be resolved sooner, but some problems will be serious. The first part of the week is crucial for single natives as a new person will walk into their lives. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will fall into a relationship once again, mostly in the second half of the week. Some married females will also have issues over the interference of a friend or sibling in the family life.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

You must be careful about the deadlines and targets. There will be challenging tasks that require you to upgrade your knowledge. Some coworkers may accuse you of personal bias, or there will also be allegations that you compromised the job for personal gain. This will be more visible in government, media, legal, and management profiles. Those who have job interviews scheduled for this week can confidently attend them. Students will be successful in getting admitted to foreign universities.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may exist this week. This may upset your investment plans. A few investments may not give the expected outputs, and this can bring trouble. A legal issue within the family may need you to financially support a relative or a sibling this week. Ensure you have enough money in the coffer ready. Businessmen will also be in trouble related to payments.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may be there, and it is good to have control over the lifestyle. Those who have liver or lung-related issues will develop complications this week. Females may develop migraine or menstrual complaints this week. Some children will have cuts while paying. You should also be careful to give up a diet rich in fat and oil. Ensure you follow all traffic rules while driving, and you may also consider quitting both alcohol and tobacco.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Virgo, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: You must be careful about the deadlines and targets
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On