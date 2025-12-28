Weekly Horoscope Virgo, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: You must be careful about the deadlines and targets
Virgo Weekly Horoscope: There will be challenging tasks that require you to upgrade your knowledge.
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your options open
Be careful while spending time together and skip unpleasant conversations. Take up new professional challenges that promise career growth. Skip junk food.
Avoid controversies at work and skip arguments in a love affair. Your attitude is crucial while spending time with your lover. Financial issues may trouble you. Health also demands more attention this week.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
You need to be understanding in a relationship. Minor friction in the love affair will be resolved sooner, but some problems will be serious. The first part of the week is crucial for single natives as a new person will walk into their lives. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will fall into a relationship once again, mostly in the second half of the week. Some married females will also have issues over the interference of a friend or sibling in the family life.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
You must be careful about the deadlines and targets. There will be challenging tasks that require you to upgrade your knowledge. Some coworkers may accuse you of personal bias, or there will also be allegations that you compromised the job for personal gain. This will be more visible in government, media, legal, and management profiles. Those who have job interviews scheduled for this week can confidently attend them. Students will be successful in getting admitted to foreign universities.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
Minor monetary issues may exist this week. This may upset your investment plans. A few investments may not give the expected outputs, and this can bring trouble. A legal issue within the family may need you to financially support a relative or a sibling this week. Ensure you have enough money in the coffer ready. Businessmen will also be in trouble related to payments.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Minor health issues may be there, and it is good to have control over the lifestyle. Those who have liver or lung-related issues will develop complications this week. Females may develop migraine or menstrual complaints this week. Some children will have cuts while paying. You should also be careful to give up a diet rich in fat and oil. Ensure you follow all traffic rules while driving, and you may also consider quitting both alcohol and tobacco.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
