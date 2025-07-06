Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 6 to 12, 2025: Wealth and health are likely to bring positive outcomes

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be sensitive to the demands of the lover Put in efforts to meet the tight official deadlines. Your commitment at work will also work out this week. Prosperity permits you smart financial investments. Virgo Weekly Horoscope: Your commitment at work will also work out this week.

Settle all love-related issues to be happy this week. You may come up with innovative ideas at work that will have a positive impact. Both wealth and health will be positive.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on your temper and you should also be careful about the words or statements you make while spending time together. There can be issues over an old love affair. Always stay away from ego clashes, especially with someone whom you have recently met. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Plan a vacation to a hill station or to the beachside. Give surprise presents to strengthen the bonding.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Take up a new role at the workplace and you will see the changes happening around. Some clients will request especially for your service which will reflect your significance in the team. Do not let egos impact the work and impress the clients with your communication skills. You will also be required to travel to the client’s office. If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would get good profit.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good. A bank loan will be approved and a financial dispute with a sibling will be settled. This will also help in investing in real estate, Some natives will be successful in buying a car or even a new house. Those who are studying abroad will need financial support from their parents to pay the tuition fees. Businessmen should be careful about transactions with strangers.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issues exist. It is good to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Spend more time the family or friends. You will have minor pain in your elbows and knees. Children may also develop bruises while playing. Avoid lifting heavy objects in the first part of the week. There can also be issues related to stomach and you must be careful while having outside food.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)