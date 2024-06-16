Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 16-22, 2024 predicts professional success

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stay calm always HT Image

Catch up with the bright moments of romance while efficiently handling professional life. Both health and wealth will also bring in positive results this week.

Be sensible in the relationship and meet the expectations of the lover. Ensure you give the best at work and obtain the desired outputs. Financially you will be stable and your health will also be good. This is a good time to resolve the financial trouble and also to have surgery.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid all sorts of arguments this week and spend more time with the lover. You will have many moments to cherish. Avoid unpleasant conversations and also ensure you provide proper space in life. Some unexpected events may happen in the love life. Communication is crucial in the love affair and long-distance love affairs may take a different turn that can lead to break up. Single Virgos may meet someone special but wait to propose.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success will be at your side. Your ability to handle teams will help you. Be gentle while communicating with clients and do not give them a chance to complain. Your senior may assign responsibilities that may sound unrealistic but you will succeed in accomplishing them. Your business will see long-term profits. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end. Students will need to focus more on academics to get positive results.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Have a proper monetary plan to meet the financial requirements. You may see wealth from previous investments but expenses will also be higher. The finance stuck with the clients may be released and this ensures better business prospects for entrepreneurs. Avoid monetary conflicts with friends and relatives. Some Virgos will have property-related legal battles that can augment your monetary status.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Your general health will be good. But those who suffer from asthma or lung ailments need to be extremely careful. You may also have viral fever, sore throat, or digestion issues. Those who have surgery scheduled can go ahead with the plan. Pregnant females need to be careful while taking part in adventure sports.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

