Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 17-23, 2024 advices resolving past disputes

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy always Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 17-23, 2024. Avoid major investments and health will also be good this week.

Despite minor friction in the relationship, the love affair will go strong. Handle every professional challenge with confidence. Health is also fine this week.

Stay happy in your love life and settle all disputes of the past. Be confident at the office and take every new opportunity to prove your mettle. Avoid major investments and health will also be good this week.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Single Virgos will be someone special in the first part of the week. A new person will walk into the life while traveling, in at classroom, official event, or at a family function. Trust is a major factor in the relationship. As far as newly married natives are concerned, do not let a third party dictate things in your life. This is also a good time to conceive. Communication should be handled very carefully with your partner.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Those who have the responsibility of a project or special assignment will see success this week. Office politics may play a game on you. However, your efficiency and productivity, track record, and rapport with seniors will help you overcome this crisis. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the week is a good option. Businessmen will be happy to find new partners, especially in the first part of the week.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may impact routine life. Some Virgos will not receive the expected returns from previous investments. You may sell off a property or even buy one. The second part of the day is good to buy a vehicle. Businessmen will see new promoters and will succeed in raising funds. Do not consider investments in the stock market or speculative business as the returns will not be good.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issues will trouble you. However, it is wise to be careful while boarding a train or a bus. Some Virgos may be diabetic and should be careful about their diet. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco this week and you should wake up early morning to exercise. This is a perfect way to stay healthy. While driving, ensure all traffic rules are followed.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

