Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 17-23, 2024 advices resolving past disputes
Read Virgo weekly horoscope for March 17-23, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Stay happy in your love life and settle all disputes of the past.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy always
Despite minor friction in the relationship, the love affair will go strong. Handle every professional challenge with confidence. Health is also fine this week.
Stay happy in your love life and settle all disputes of the past. Be confident at the office and take every new opportunity to prove your mettle. Avoid major investments and health will also be good this week.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Single Virgos will be someone special in the first part of the week. A new person will walk into the life while traveling, in at classroom, official event, or at a family function. Trust is a major factor in the relationship. As far as newly married natives are concerned, do not let a third party dictate things in your life. This is also a good time to conceive. Communication should be handled very carefully with your partner.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Those who have the responsibility of a project or special assignment will see success this week. Office politics may play a game on you. However, your efficiency and productivity, track record, and rapport with seniors will help you overcome this crisis. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the week is a good option. Businessmen will be happy to find new partners, especially in the first part of the week.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
Minor monetary issues may impact routine life. Some Virgos will not receive the expected returns from previous investments. You may sell off a property or even buy one. The second part of the day is good to buy a vehicle. Businessmen will see new promoters and will succeed in raising funds. Do not consider investments in the stock market or speculative business as the returns will not be good.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
No major health issues will trouble you. However, it is wise to be careful while boarding a train or a bus. Some Virgos may be diabetic and should be careful about their diet. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco this week and you should wake up early morning to exercise. This is a perfect way to stay healthy. While driving, ensure all traffic rules are followed.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
