Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts abroad opportunities for students

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 30, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, March 30- April 5, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Your love life will bring happiness this week.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Master the art of diplomacy

Handle romantic life with commitment. A disciplined professional life will bring positive results. Look for a controlled financial life. Health needs care.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope March 30- April 5, 2025: Meet challenges at work to professionally grow.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope March 30- April 5, 2025: Meet challenges at work to professionally grow.

Your love life will bring happiness this week. Overcome the challenges at work and ensure your health is good this week. You should also be careful about your financial status.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

There needs to be open communication. This will resolve most issues in the love affair. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Do not let a third person including your parents take a call on love-related topics as this may be a reason for discontent. You may also meet up with an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair but married Virgos should stay away from this as the family life will be compromised.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Some hurdles may come up at the office. However, you will overcome them through hard work and determination. Eschew from controversies this week. Maintain a good rapport with clients and this will help you in the performance. IT, healthcare, architecture, aviation, marketing, legal, and media professionals will see new opportunities to grow. Those who work with machines may have a tight schedule this week. Businessmen may face tax-related issues that demand immediate settlement.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Do not splurge in real estate and speculative investments, as the odds of monetary losses are probably probable. However, you may renovate the house or buy a vehicle. The second part of the day is also good to discuss property within the family. A sibling would need financial help and you may provide it. Some natives may need to pay tuition fees for the child studying abroad.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on the health as minor issues may come up. Pregnant females should be careful while boarding a train. There can also be issues related to the lungs or chest this week. Ensure you take proper exercise and give up fat-rich food. Some children will also complain about oral or vision-related issues. You will have breathing issues and giving up smoking is the best solution.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
