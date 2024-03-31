Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts a trip on the cards

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, continue showering love in the relationship Continue showering love in the relationship. You will display professionalism to achieve the goals. Financial prosperity is another takeaway of the week. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Mar 31, 2024: Financial prosperity is another takeaway of the week.

Troubleshoot relationship issues with a mature attitude. At the job, you will see more opportunities to display your talent. No major financial issues will be there. Your health will also be good throughout the day.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will be creative. Shower love on the partner and you will see the results. Females will find the support of parents today. Stick to one love today and all extramarital issues can cause serious damage to the relationship. Some Virgos will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the old love. However, you need to confirm that the family life is not compromised. Some love affairs will turn into marriage and the second part of the week is also good to propose.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

As new opportunities knock on the door, the first part of the week will be productive and experimental in the job. Be diplomatic during team meetings and never talk loose while at crucial hours. Some assignments will require travel. Bankers, marketing persons, business developers, architects, and academicians may switch jobs this week. Students having an examination would need to put in a little extra effort this week.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Consider making crucial monetary decisions as the financial status permits that. You may buy a property or sell off one. The second part of the week is auspicious to buy electronic devices and furniture. Some Virgos will also buy a vehicle. You may also spend money to book tickets for a holiday abroad with family. Some Virgos will be curious to invest in the stock market which is also a good option to have good returns.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

This week, some senior Virgos will need medical attention as cold and cough-related issues may cause trouble. Be careful while taking part in adventure activities including underwater sports. Ensure you wear a helmet while riding a bike. Athletes and sports persons may develop minor injuries in the second part of the week.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857