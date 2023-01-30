Weekly Love and Relationship Horoscope for 30 January - 5 February 2023

Aries: No one goes into a committed relationship expecting to be treated perfectly. Stop doubting yourself and accepting failure. It's your moment to be in the spotlight, so put your best foot forward in the relationship department. You no longer have to try to cover up the aspects of yourself that you find undesirable. If you want to have a long-term relationship, you need to learn to love yourself first.

Taurus: Explore your own motivations when it comes to love life and you might be surprised at what you find. You may start to wonder why you even bothered to get together with a certain person. Maybe you're feeling left out because you have no idea where it's headed. It's important to take a step back and assess where you stand in life so that you can get a clear perspective.

Gemini: Put in effort to mend your relationship. You and your significant other may have recently had an argument, which has left feelings frigid. It's time to have a conversation, apologise, and move on. Don't ignore the problem; it will come back and bother you if you do. Communicate with one another and embrace one another completely. This will improve trust and bond between the two of you.

Cancer: If you want to deepen your connection with your partner, it may help to look back at where you two first met. Increased responsibilities can cause a mingling of seemingly unrelated aspects of life, but with good communication, this transition can be managed. Have faith in yourself, and see if you can increase your trust in your partner. Be more open and honest about your life in general.

Leo: This week, you may experience a shift in perspective towards life as long-buried emotions come to the surface. This will take you by surprise and you may want to ruminate by yourself. Instead, it would be wise to discuss these issues with a loved one as it would make them feel special. They can offer you some valuable advice, hence keep your mind open to inputs from your partner.

Virgo: You may be having trouble meeting new people or keeping existing relationships alive because of your hectic schedule. Modifying your approach on the run can improve your clarity of thought and expression. If you're serious about your partner, this is the perfect opportunity to tell them how you feel. Let them know you value them by sprinkling expressions of gratitude throughout the week.

Libra: This week, it's best to pick your conflicts carefully and strive for peace whenever possible. There will be moments in your relationship when it is more reasonable to find a middle ground with your partner than to insist on getting your way no matter what. It could be related to an issue that your partner finds sensitive. Being logical won’t help, hence it is better to compromise than to argue.

Scorpio: Create a plan this week to earn your partner's trust more fully. Rethink your relationship goals and return to each other stronger than before. Your partner wants to become closer to you, and the best way to do so is to spend time with you. If you're single and want to settle down, this atmosphere might give the perfect conditions to do so. Don't try to imitate anybody else; just be genuine.

Sagittarius: Strive for harmony in your romantic relationships. Your inflated sense of self-worth might be detrimental to forming genuine connections with others. Being aggressive will make things worse. In this moment, all you should do is be kind to your partner and make them feel special. Come down from your high horse and connect over small but meaningful issues that will make them feel assured.

Capricorn: Take some time this week to plan for your romantic future. While it's true that things have been up and down in your relationship recently, you shouldn't be too concerned. You might discover that you are prepared to deepen your connection to a special individual by having a meaningful discussion. Contemplate the potential outcomes of your lives together and go for it.

Aquarius: This week, be open to expanding your understanding of love and self. Intense excitement might arise during a deep chat with your sweetheart due to discrepancies in interpretation. After venting to them, you might re-evaluate your views on partnerships. When a disagreement arises, remember that it may lead to a hard lesson despite the unpleasant beginning.

Pisces: This week, it's important to rely on your gut instinct. Find methods to spend more time with this new person if you're on the fence about whether or not to invest more time and energy into this connection. It won't be long until you find out the outcome and can determine your future steps with precision. Don’t rush into a decision just yet, let things reveal themselves fully.

By: Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

