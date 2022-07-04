Weekly Numerology Predictions from 4th July to 10th July, 2022

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says it would be appropriate to outline any work before doing it. A few opposite situations may come up, but you will be able to cope with them. Many personal tasks will also be done properly through personal contacts. At this time the movement of the planets will be a little opposite. However, you will be able to get out of this time easily by being positive. Students studying for higher education purposes may face some difficulties. Despite the recession, business can benefit. Husband-wife relationship can be well maintained. Problems like allergies and cough can occur.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month) Ganesha says planetary conditions are favourable. Relationships can be further strengthened by the removal of long-running disputes. Discuss any important issues with a dear friend in case of confusion. Being busy with your personal tasks may leave some of your important work unfinished. Don't let laziness dominate you at this time. Don't reveal your plans and activities to anyone. In business, work needs to be done very carefully. Marriage can be more intimate. Viral fever and headache can occur.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month) Ganesha says planetary conditions are making a small difference in your life. This change will also bring good success for you. Discuss important issues with experienced individuals in case of confusion. You can be busy with your personal tasks. Do not ignore your relatives. It is also important to be social. Sometimes your temper flares up. Full cooperation of collaborators and employees can be found in the field. Husband-wife relationship can be happy. Health can be excellent.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month) Ganesha says creating a plan and form before doing any work will save you from making mistakes. If there is any planning going on for home maintenance or repairs then the time is right for these tasks. Relationships with siblings and close relatives are deteriorating for some reason. Be a little careful. Don’t waste time in outdoor activities, as it won’t result in any decent results. Business activities will be normal. There will be a decrease in harmony between husband and wife. Cough, fever and throat infection can increase the problem.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month) Ganesha says you will achieve a few positive results through your intellectual ability and dealing skills, due to which your dominance among the society and relatives will be maintained. Receiving any good news regarding children's careers will maintain a happy atmosphere at home. Being overly disciplined can also be a nuisance to others. Also, change your behaviour over time. It is better not to interfere in other people's affairs. Your presence is required in the workplace. The emotional distance between husband and wife can become closer. Keep your thoughts positive.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month) Ganesha says doing your routine and work in a planned way will help you achieve your goals. Also, any stuck rupee is likely to come back. Spending some time with children will boost their morale. Neglecting students towards their studies can be detrimental. Don't compromise with your career on social media and gossip. Avoid any travel. If you are planning to start a new business or have a few plans for the area, you need to rethink it. All the members of the house will get along well with each other, Stress and depression can remain.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month) Ganesha says the environment around you will be pleasant. You will also be interested in house cleaning and other tasks. The ongoing anxiety from a friend or relative will go away. Students can succeed in job related exams. Get complete information about any work before doing it. Try to resolve a court case or property dispute through someone's intervention. Decisions made for business can have some difficulties in the beginning. There can be a little misunderstanding between husband and wife. Take special care while driving.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month) Ganesha says that you will be interested in receiving new enlightening information. You will also be able to perform worldly tasks effectively. Trying this time can get your favourite tasks done on time. There will not be much benefit this week. But there will be no damage either. Overall time will be normal fruit bearer. Spending more money on a particular task will not result in the desired result. People working in networking and sales can get a good opportunity. Spouse and family will have full cooperation. Health can be a little weak.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month) Ganesha says the timing is excellent. Hard work and diligence will be more. You will be able to solve tasks properly through your transaction skills. You will make a special effort to hone your skills. Be aware that anger and rage can make your work worse. This is the time to pass with patience and restraint. Students need to pay more attention to their studies and research. There may be some problems in the workplace. Sweetness will be maintained in marriage. An old disease can re-emerge.

