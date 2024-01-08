Weekly Numerology Predictions from 8th to 14th January 2024

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says people with Radix number 1 will see progress in their workplace this week and a new project will bring auspicious results for you. This week is also good for financial matters and there will be auspicious opportunities for an increase in wealth. There will be the entry of romance in a love relationship also. At the end of the week, many changes will be seen in your life and situations will become favorable for you. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 8th to 14th January 2024(shutterstock)

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says people with radix number 2 will achieve success in their workplace this week and any two projects may bring auspicious results for you. This week your project will pave the way for progress. The economic situation will be better and with this, the expenses will also increase. You will be happy in terms of love relationships. Mutual love will become stronger. It would be better if the matters were resolved through talks at the end of the week.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says people with radix number 3 will see progress in their workplace this week and projects done with focus will bring auspicious results for you. This week there will be sudden financial gains in money-related matters. Things will get postponed in love relationships and promises will also remain unfulfilled, but if you keep trying from your side, then life will remain a pleasant experience.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says the week will bring success for people with number 4 and you will make progress in your project. There will be progress in the workplace and conditions for financial expenditure will also be created. There will also be financial gain. Although everything will be fine on the surface in a love relationship, still you may feel sad about something. At the end of the week, time will be favorable, and mutual love will become stronger.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week is a better week from a financial point of view for people with Radix number 5 and there are strong possibilities of financial gain for you. Even in love relationships, time will be romantic and the mind will remain cheerful. A new beginning will bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Will achieve moderate success in the workplace. At the end of the week, you will achieve success in life and your mind will be happy.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says people with radix number 6 will see progress in their workplace this week and you will be quite busy with your project this week. It would be better if you avoid rumors in a love relationship. Financial strength will come through hard work. There will be auspicious chances of gaining money through some new relationships. At the end of the week, express your opinion openly and if you do not agree with anything, then express your disagreement openly.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says the week is going to bring auspicious results for people with the number 7. This week, decisions will be taken in your favor in court cases. Auspicious conditions for financial gain are also being created this week. The more you make immediate decisions and move your project forward in the workplace, the more successful you will be. There will be the entry of romance in a love relationship. Time will become favorable at the end of the week.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says people with number 8 will progress in their workplace this week and their respect will also increase. Your thoughtfully adopted strategy will bring auspicious results for you. Time may be unfavorable in financial matters and there are more chances of spending money. If you decide to take a little risk in a love relationship, better results will emerge and mutual love will also increase.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says people with the number 9 will progress in their workplace. Even though you may be a little skeptical about your new project at the beginning of the week, if you implement it and work hard, you will achieve better success. The situation will improve in economic matters. In a love relationship, mutual love will be strengthened and there will be peace of mind.

