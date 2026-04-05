Weekly Panchang for April 5-11, 2025: Auspicious & Inauspicious Muhurats

This week continues in Vaishakha Krishna Paksha, moving from Tritiya on April 5 into Navami by April 11. The tone is not especially expansive. It is more inward, more corrective, and more about handling what is already in motion than forcing something new to begin. The Sun remains in Meena (Pisces) throughout the week, keeping the overall mood reflective rather than outwardly aggressive. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for April 5-11, 2026.

The week opens with the Moon in Tula until around 5:28 PM on April 5, then it shifts into Vrishchika, where emotional intensity becomes more noticeable. That Scorpio phase holds through most of April 6 and April 7, and it is the part of the week that feels deeper, quieter, and less easily explained. After that, the Moon moves into Dhanu, which lifts the mental atmosphere a little. Things do not become simple overnight, but they do become easier to frame. By April 10 afternoon, the Moon moves into Makara, and that is when the week starts to feel more practical, more structured, and less emotionally slippery. April 11 continues in Capricorn, so the closing tone of the week is steadier than the opening.

So the overall pattern is clear enough: the first half of the week is more internal, the middle begins to clear, and the last part becomes more task-oriented. Not a dramatic week, but not a flat one either. The movement is real. It just happens beneath the surface before it shows on the surface.

2. Shubh Muhurat This Week This is not a week where all major muhurats are widely supportive. For Vivah Muhurat, April 5 to April 11 are listed as inauspicious, as the period falls within a prohibited solar month in the yearly marriage calendar. For Griha Pravesh, the same date range is also shown as inauspicious, with the lunar month itself not treated as supportive for housewarming during these days.

Within that, there are still a few comparatively usable openings for specific matters. For property purchase, the clearer windows this week are:

April 9, Thursday: auspicious, with muhurat running 6:02 AM to 6:01 AM on April 10

April 10, Friday: auspicious, with muhurat 6:01 AM to 11:28 AM For vehicle purchase, the week gives one cleaner opening:

April 6, Monday: auspicious, with muhurat 2:10 PM to 2:57 AM on April 7

April 5 is marked inauspicious because a prohibited tithi falls on that day, and April 7 is also listed as inauspicious due to weekday rules. So the practical reading is simple: not a broad green-light week for every kind of beginning, but not completely closed either. Marriage and housewarming are better deferred. Property matters improve toward Thursday and Friday, and vehicle purchases receive their best support on Monday.

3. Planetary Movement Through the Week There are no big headline-style shifts carrying this week. The experience changes mainly through the Moon, and that is enough to noticeably alter the tone day by day. The Scorpio segment is the heaviest. The Sagittarius segment brings perspective. The Capricorn segment brings discipline. That is the basic emotional arc of the week.

There are two additional points worth noting. First, Ganda Moola runs during part of the week, from April 7 at 2:56 AM to April 9 at 8:48 AM, which adds a slightly more sensitive and unsettled texture to the middle stretch. Second, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga appears on April 6 and again on April 11, so although the week is not uniformly supportive, it is not devoid of strength either. It simply becomes more selective about where that strength shows up.

4. Festivals and Observances This week is quieter in terms of major Hindu observances than the sample you shared, but it still contains a few important markers. The clearest one at the beginning is Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi on April 5, also identified in daily panchang listings as Vikata Sankashti. That immediately gives the opening of the week a more corrective and obstacle-clearing tone rather than a celebratory one.

The other standout observance in this range is Kalashtami on April 10. That gives Friday a distinctly Shiva-linked austerity and depth, which fits the overall feel of Krishna Paksha quite well. Alongside that, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga on April 6 and April 11 can be treated as notable supportive windows, even though they are yogas rather than festivals.

5. Rahu Kalam (Inauspicious Timings) Rahu Kalam is best kept separate from new beginnings, even when the rest of the day looks manageable. For New Delhi, the timings for this week are:

Sunday, April 5: 5:03 PM – 6:36 PM

Monday, April 6: 7:43 AM – 9:16 AM

Tuesday, April 7: 3:30 PM – 5:04 PM

Wednesday, April 8: 12:23 PM – 1:56 PM

Thursday, April 9: 1:56 PM – 3:30 PM

Friday, April 10: 10:48 AM – 12:22 PM

Saturday, April 11: 9:13 AM – 10:47 AM Ishita Kotiya

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629