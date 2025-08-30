Weekly Panchang for August 30 to September 05, 2025: Onam, Jupiter transits Punarvasu Pada, Auspicious Muhuratas

The upcoming week's Panchang features auspicious planetary alignments and vibrant festivals, merging cosmic and spiritual energies. Jupiter in Punarvasu Pada inspires renewal and hope, while Mercury’s transit in Leo encourages bold self-expression. Mars in Chitra Nakshatra enhances precision in actions. Key celebrations include Jyeshtha Gauri Puja for family well-being, Parsva Ekadashi with prayers to Lord Vishnu for purification, and Kalki Dwadashi honouring the future incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The week also celebrates Radha Ashtami and Onam, embodying culture and devotion, along with auspicious muhuratas for significant purchases. Let’s delve into the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for August 30 to September 05, 2025.(Freepik)

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week.

No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on August 31, Sunday (05:59 AM to 05:27 PM) and on September 5, Friday (06:01 AM to 03:12 AM, Sep 06).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter transits Punarvasu Pada on August 30 (Saturday) at 11:28 AM

Mercury transits in Leo sign on August 30 (Saturday) at 04:48 PM

Sun transits Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra on August 30 (Saturday) at 09:52 PM

Mercury and Saturn at a 150-degree angle on September 2 (Tuesday) at 05:49 PM

Mars enters Chitra Nakshatra on September 3 (Wednesday) at 06:04 PM

Venus enters Ashlesha Nakshatra on September 3 (Wednesday) at 11:57 PM

Mars and Jupiter in a deep square on September 5 (Friday) at 08:24 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Lalita Saptami (August 30, Saturday): Lalita Saptami is attributed to Goddess Lalita, considered the sublime form of beauty and power. Special pujas are offered during the day, chanting the Lalita Sahasranama, and flowers are presented to the Goddess for her blessings. One gains wealth, spiritual knowledge, and protection from all negativity by observing this day, which thereby brings harmony to all personal and spiritual undertakings and successes.

Lalita Saptami is attributed to Goddess Lalita, considered the sublime form of beauty and power. Special pujas are offered during the day, chanting the Lalita Sahasranama, and flowers are presented to the Goddess for her blessings. One gains wealth, spiritual knowledge, and protection from all negativity by observing this day, which thereby brings harmony to all personal and spiritual undertakings and successes. Radha Ashtami (August 31, Sunday): Radha Ashtami celebrates the birth of Goddess Radha, the darling consort of Lord Krishna and the epitome of devotion. Radha Ashtami celebrations involve fasting and singing songs and praises glorifying Radha's love and surrender. The days inspire pure devotion, unconditional love, and joyful spiritual upliftment that reinforces the divine bond.

Radha Ashtami celebrates the birth of Goddess Radha, the darling consort of Lord Krishna and the epitome of devotion. Radha Ashtami celebrations involve fasting and singing songs and praises glorifying Radha's love and surrender. The days inspire pure devotion, unconditional love, and joyful spiritual upliftment that reinforces the divine bond. Mahalakshmi Vrat Begins (August 31, Sunday): Mahalakshmi Vrat starts on this day, marked as the holy period dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Worshippers give daily prayers and tie holy threads while reciting stories requesting wealth, prosperity, and happiness. If observed for sixteen days without interruption, it is said to fulfil one's wishes and bestow the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Mahalakshmi Vrat starts on this day, marked as the holy period dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Worshippers give daily prayers and tie holy threads while reciting stories requesting wealth, prosperity, and happiness. If observed for sixteen days without interruption, it is said to fulfil one's wishes and bestow the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Durva Ashtami (August 31, Sunday): Durva Ashtami is mainly the occasion of worship of Durva grass, considered sacred and auspicious within Hindu rituals. Devotees offer Durva to Lord Ganesha and other gods, seeking longevity, prosperity, and spiritual well-being. Maintaining the purity of worship, dedication, and respect to nature in one's daily worship is the underlying theme of this festival.

Durva Ashtami is mainly the occasion of worship of Durva grass, considered sacred and auspicious within Hindu rituals. Devotees offer Durva to Lord Ganesha and other gods, seeking longevity, prosperity, and spiritual well-being. Maintaining the purity of worship, dedication, and respect to nature in one's daily worship is the underlying theme of this festival. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana (August 31, Sunday): Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana is for the ceremonial invocation of Goddess Gauri, considered a form of Parvati. The devotees must bring the idol home, adorn it with flowers, and set out upon rituals of prosperity and happiness. This day is much about welcoming the energy of the divine feminine, which blesses the family with harmony and prosperity.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana is for the ceremonial invocation of Goddess Gauri, considered a form of Parvati. The devotees must bring the idol home, adorn it with flowers, and set out upon rituals of prosperity and happiness. This day is much about welcoming the energy of the divine feminine, which blesses the family with harmony and prosperity. Masik Durgashtami (August 31, Sunday): Masik Durgashtami is a monthly worship day for Goddess Durga. The devotees fast and read Durga Saptashati to summon the Goddess's blessings for developing strength, protection from evil forces, and gaining victories. This fast enhances spiritual energy and removes obstacles while securing the grace of the Goddess for worldly and spiritual endeavours.

Masik Durgashtami is a monthly worship day for Goddess Durga. The devotees fast and read Durga Saptashati to summon the Goddess's blessings for developing strength, protection from evil forces, and gaining victories. This fast enhances spiritual energy and removes obstacles while securing the grace of the Goddess for worldly and spiritual endeavours. Jyeshtha Gauri Puja (September 1, Monday): Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is a two-day event for the celebration of Goddess Gauri for the well-being of the family and prosperity. Women observe fasts and perform elaborate pujas with special food offerings. The observance lessens the affliction of marital life and secures domestic happiness, calling upon the Divine Mother for the stood and abundant life.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is a two-day event for the celebration of Goddess Gauri for the well-being of the family and prosperity. Women observe fasts and perform elaborate pujas with special food offerings. The observance lessens the affliction of marital life and secures domestic happiness, calling upon the Divine Mother for the stood and abundant life. Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjana (September 2, Tuesday): Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjana marks the termination of Gauri Puja with immersing the idol of the goddess in water bodies. With full gratitude and prayers, devotees bid farewell, asking her to continue blessings for prosperity and harmony. The ritual stands for the cyclic nature of creation, devotion, and renewal.

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjana marks the termination of Gauri Puja with immersing the idol of the goddess in water bodies. With full gratitude and prayers, devotees bid farewell, asking her to continue blessings for prosperity and harmony. The ritual stands for the cyclic nature of creation, devotion, and renewal. Parsva Ekadashi (September 3, Wednesday): Parsva Ekadashi or Parivartini Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees fast, chant Vishnu mantras, and worship Lord Vishnu for the turning of Vishnu in his cosmic rest. This vrat washes away sins, rewards liberation, and is very auspicious for the progress of the spiritual path and blessings from the Divine.

Parsva Ekadashi or Parivartini Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees fast, chant Vishnu mantras, and worship Lord Vishnu for the turning of Vishnu in his cosmic rest. This vrat washes away sins, rewards liberation, and is very auspicious for the progress of the spiritual path and blessings from the Divine. Vamana Jayanti (September 4, Thursday): Vamana Jayanti honours the birth of Vamana, the dwarf incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who subdued King Bali. People worship Vishnu, keep fast, and narrate stories of Vamana's triumph, which is a representation of the victory of Dharma. Its observance brings humility, divine blessings & prosperity, and also flocks away arrogance and negativity from the very existence.

Vamana Jayanti honours the birth of Vamana, the dwarf incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who subdued King Bali. People worship Vishnu, keep fast, and narrate stories of Vamana's triumph, which is a representation of the victory of Dharma. Its observance brings humility, divine blessings & prosperity, and also flocks away arrogance and negativity from the very existence. Bhuvaneshvari Jayanti (September 4, Thursday): Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti celebrates Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, who is the cosmic mother and one among the Mahavidyas. During the occasion, devotees carry out various tantric rituals, chant her mantras, and meditate for her blessings. This occasion offers protection, wisdom, and fulfilment of desires by evoking the nurturing and transforming aspects of the divine feminine energy.

Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti celebrates Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, who is the cosmic mother and one among the Mahavidyas. During the occasion, devotees carry out various tantric rituals, chant her mantras, and meditate for her blessings. This occasion offers protection, wisdom, and fulfilment of desires by evoking the nurturing and transforming aspects of the divine feminine energy. Agastya Arghya (September 4, Thursday): Agastya Arghya involves offering oblations to the star Agastya (Canopus) when it becomes visible. Special prayers are offered either at sunrise or sunset, including blessings for health, protection, and the eradication of curses. This observance emphasises cosmic worship and the importance of celestial alignment in spiritual practice.

Agastya Arghya involves offering oblations to the star Agastya (Canopus) when it becomes visible. Special prayers are offered either at sunrise or sunset, including blessings for health, protection, and the eradication of curses. This observance emphasises cosmic worship and the importance of celestial alignment in spiritual practice. Kalki Dwadashi (September 4, Thursday): Kalki Dwadashi honours Lord Vishnu's future avatar Kalki, who shall emerge to establish dharma at the close of Kali Yuga. Devotees fast and worship Vishnu, reciting the scripture that speaks of Kalki's prophecies. Keeping the vow strengthens faith in paving the way for all negativity and urges humans to live a righteous life in sync with divine values.

Kalki Dwadashi honours Lord Vishnu's future avatar Kalki, who shall emerge to establish dharma at the close of Kali Yuga. Devotees fast and worship Vishnu, reciting the scripture that speaks of Kalki's prophecies. Keeping the vow strengthens faith in paving the way for all negativity and urges humans to live a righteous life in sync with divine values. Onam (September 5, Friday): Onam is a harvest festival in Kerala that celebrates the homecoming of King Mahabali. The festival is marked by a floral display called Pookalam, boat races, and dances, strengthened by a grand feast called Onam Sadhya; all stand testimony to the richness of culture and solidarity. Devotees remember Vamana's blessings to Mahabali, wishing slogans for prosperity, happiness, and a spirit of inclusiveness.

Onam is a harvest festival in Kerala that celebrates the homecoming of King Mahabali. The festival is marked by a floral display called Pookalam, boat races, and dances, strengthened by a grand feast called Onam Sadhya; all stand testimony to the richness of culture and solidarity. Devotees remember Vamana's blessings to Mahabali, wishing slogans for prosperity, happiness, and a spirit of inclusiveness. Shukra Pradosh Vrat (September 5, Friday): Shukra Pradosh Vrat is observed in the Pradosh of every Friday and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees keep fast during the day and worship in the evening. They seek blessings from the lord for harmony, wealth, and marital happiness. The Shukra Pradosh Vrat is said to remove hurdles in life and purify the devotee's soul while bestowing prosperity and riches through the grace of Lord Shiva in the most auspicious period of twilight.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 30: 09:10 AM to 10:46 AM

09:10 AM to 10:46 AM August 31: 05:08 PM to 06:44 PM

05:08 PM to 06:44 PM September 01: 07:35 AM to 09:10 AM

07:35 AM to 09:10 AM September 02: 03:31 PM to 05:06 PM

03:31 PM to 05:06 PM September 03: 12:20 PM to 01:55 PM

12:20 PM to 01:55 PM September 04: 01:55 PM to 03:29 PM

01:55 PM to 03:29 PM September 05: 10:45 AM to 12:20 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand, only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

