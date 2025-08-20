Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 17-23, 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: The High Priestess Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between August 17-23, 2025. (Pixabay)

You may feel slightly low on energy this week, especially with minor respiratory issues asking for extra care. Perhaps it is time to step back and breathe easy. Financially, small expenditures may add up, so try keeping tabs without being anxious. The work routine is stable but can feel repetitive. Injecting some creativity could refresh your enthusiasm. Domestic dynamics may feel tight and open dialogue may help avoid emotional build-up. Matters of the heart sit at a crossroad. Patience is key before making any decisions. A short trip is likely to lift your spirits and offer perspective. Property matters look promising, especially around land-related expansions. Academic transitions may feel unsettling, but they are shaping you for what is next.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taurus (April 21–May 20)

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Sun

This week brings renewed focus on self-care, especially dental wellness. Do not delay that check-up. Financial movement is consistent but requires mindful budgeting to avoid last-minute scrambles. Your professional graph may rise swiftly, so stay prepared for well-deserved recognition. At home, harmony flows effortlessly, making it a great time to bond. Love life might hit a rocky patch. Instead of overthinking, try understanding the emotional undercurrents. A spontaneous weekend getaway may be just what you need to reset. Property matters may bring delightful surprises in terms of appreciation or successful transactions. Academics shine brightly, so ride that momentum with smart strategies.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Page of Wands

With your immunity in top form, your physical energy levels may impress even you. Financially, savings might see a healthy surge, but be careful not to lose focus. Professionally, you may face confusion about tasks. Prioritization can help avoid delays. Family brings comfort and understanding, helping you navigate mood swings. In love, there may be a need for emotional space rather than withdrawal. Travel plans may get disrupted, so plan buffers and alternatives. Property investments look solid and even small decisions may offer long-term value. Clarity in subjects improves your academic confidence. Keep building from there.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: The Moon

Mental clarity may ebb and flow this week, so meditation or digital detox could be helpful. Financial uncertainty may test your patience, but it is temporary. Hold off impulsive spending. A midweek professional slump may call for creative problem-solving. Emotionally, you may find comfort in meaningful conversations with family. Romantic ties grow deeper. This is a week where love speaks without words. Travel brings joy and soul connection—perfect for those longing for escape. If you have been waiting on a property decision, more evaluation may be needed. Studies flourish, especially if you are preparing for a concept-heavy subject.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Star

This week nudges you to realign your mental and physical well-being. Early morning routines could be the game changer. Income remains consistent and expenses seem manageable, giving a sense of control. You are likely to find a balanced rhythm at work, though minor tweaks in routine can enhance output. At home, emotional adjustments may arise. Listen more than you speak. Love brings warmth and possibly a shared goal worth chasing. Long-distance travel could bring excitement or even rekindle something lost. Property investments might feel paused for now, but that gives time for better opportunities to surface. Reworking study strategies may bring better clarity.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (August 24 - September 23)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Six of Cups

Joint stiffness may slow you down. Gentle stretching or a break from sedentary routines could help. Financially, things seem stable with income aligning well with effort. Professionally, a major milestone may be within reach. Stay grounded as you climb. Family support uplifts you, especially when decisions feel overwhelming. Love feels a bit unpredictable. Try not to overanalyze every action. Short commutes are manageable, though you may prefer staying in. A property deal may finally close in your favour after much waiting. Academically, this week pushes you to grow through constructive feedback and effort.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23)

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The World

Skin sensitivity might need attention. Hydrate and stay away from reactive products. Finances may feel tight. This is a good time to revisit your spending habits. At work, monotony may settle in, but do not let that dull your spark. Introduce a new routine or hobby to stay engaged. Family life brings a sense of peace, offering balance to the week. In love, emotional comfort replaces passion, but that is not a bad thing. Travel remains low-key and perhaps best kept spontaneous. Property discussions may revolve around valuation. Do not rush into conclusions. Academically, a sense of blockage may arise. Taking smaller steps can help you push through.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Love: Strength

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

Fatigue may be a silent visitor. Listen to your body and rest as required. Financial flow looks promising. An unexpected opportunity may lift your spirits. Career front sparkles with recognition and validation, so take pride in your craft. Emotional waves may hit home, but you are capable of navigating them with grace. Love feels intense, possibly even transformative. Travel plans may stall. Consider using this time for reflection instead. Property deals may not work out as hoped. Let it go if it does not align. Academic progress benefits from structure. Stick to your plan.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Fool

A balanced approach to nutrition brings inner alignment and vitality this week. Your financial landscape glows with potential gains. Do not hesitate to pursue that side hustle. Professionally, some clarity begins to surface, especially if you have felt stuck. Mutual support within the family makes personal matters feel lighter. In love, distance may grow—not always physical, but emotional. A spiritual or meaningful trip could help reset emotional balance. Property transactions show promise. Keep all paperwork in order. Academics may benefit from reviewing past lessons before diving into new ones.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Moon

Your heart health is likely to benefit from recent positive changes. Keep the momentum going. Financially, mindful spending helps maintain balance even if desires tempt you. Assignments at work flow smoothly and your steady approach is quietly admired. Family dynamics may test your patience. Choose empathy over reaction. Romantic communication may falter, but gentle honesty works better than silence. Travels are productive and may link to work or future plans. Property investments feel secure, giving you peace of mind. Studies align with focus and smart preparation, especially if exams are near.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Judgement

Health-wise, it may be wise to monitor your blood pressure. Avoid stress triggers and keep hydration in check. Finances move positively, offering you room to plan ahead. Career progress feels steady and smooth, giving you space to innovate. Diplomacy at home may be needed to avoid unnecessary friction. Romance sparkles with spontaneity. Make time for quality moments. Leisure trips offer relaxation, but try to stay flexible with schedules. Property matters may enter a waiting phase. Use this time for research. Academic efforts may face temporary hurdles. A change in technique might do the trick.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces (February 20 - March 20)

Love: The Fool

Mood: King of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

Low immunity may slow you down. Prioritize rest and nourishing foods. Income picks up, possibly due to a new offer or overdue payment. Your performance at work shines and appreciation is likely. Family life remains calm, offering you space to breathe. Love life glows with renewed intimacy. This could be a week to reconnect deeply. Travel may revolve around nearby destinations but promises refreshment. Property matters may bring legal tangles. Stay cautious and consult experts before signing anything. Your academic understanding improves, especially in subjects requiring conceptual clarity.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

