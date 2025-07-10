Weekly Panchang for July 11-17, 2025: Saturn Retrograde, Shravan Month, Auspicious Muhuratas

The Panchanga week brings forth various significant astrological and spiritual events. Guru (Jupiter) transitions into Ardra Pada, providing a wave of introspection and wisdom through Mithun (Gemini). Meanwhile, Shani (Saturn) turns Vakri (retrograde) in Aquarius (Kumbh), prompting a reevaluation of responsibilities and karmic lessons. As the Sun enters Cancer, it marks Karka Sankranti, a significant solar event when solar energy begins to shift inward, promoting emotional balance and nurturing energies. This transitional phase signals the onset of Shravana Maas (in the North), a sacred month dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this time, devotees commence the First Shravan Somwar Vrat by observing fasts and prayers every Monday, seeking the blessings of Mahadev for spiritual upliftment. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for purchasing a property or a vehicle, making it an ideal time for achieving significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get Weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Also Read Weekly Chinese Horoscope: Astrological insights based on Chinese zodiac signs

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 11, Friday (05:31 AM to 05:56 AM) and on July 17, Thursday (05:34 AM to 03:39 AM, Jul 18).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 11, Friday (05:31 AM to 05:56 AM) and on July 17, Thursday (05:34 AM to 03:39 AM, Jul 18). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: An auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on Sunday, July 13 (05:32 AM to 01:02 AM, July 14) and on Thursday, July 17 (07:08 PM to 03:39 AM, July 18).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus and Jupiter are in a deep semi-sextile on July 11, 2025 (Friday) at 06:20 AM

Jupiter transits Ardra Pada on July 13, 2025 (Sunday) at 07:39 AM

Saturn becomes retrograde on July 13, 2025 (Sunday) at 09:36 AM

Sun transits Cancer sign on July 16, 2025 (Wednesday) at 05:40 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Shravana Begins North (July 11, 2025, Friday): Shravana month begins in North India, marking a sacred period dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts, offer water to Shivlingas, and engage in devotional acts. The entire month is spiritually potent, with Mondays holding special significance. It is believed to cleanse karma and attract divine blessings through sincere worship.

Shravana month begins in North India, marking a sacred period dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts, offer water to Shivlingas, and engage in devotional acts. The entire month is spiritually potent, with Mondays holding special significance. It is believed to cleanse karma and attract divine blessings through sincere worship. Ishti (July 11, 2025, Friday): Ishti is a Vedic ritual performed to invoke divine favour and fulfil personal or communal desires. It involves offerings into the sacred fire accompanied by mantras and prayers. Typically done on Purnima, it promotes prosperity, peace, and spiritual harmony, aligning one’s actions with cosmic rhythms and Vedic tradition.

Ishti is a Vedic ritual performed to invoke divine favour and fulfil personal or communal desires. It involves offerings into the sacred fire accompanied by mantras and prayers. Typically done on Purnima, it promotes prosperity, peace, and spiritual harmony, aligning one’s actions with cosmic rhythms and Vedic tradition. Jayaparvati Vrat Ends (July 13, 2025, Sunday): Jayaparvati Vrat concludes after five days of devotion to Goddess Parvati by unmarried girls. Observers break their fast with traditional rituals, praying for a righteous and loving life partner. The conclusion involves worship, offerings, and community meals, symbolising the fulfilment of penance and the divine blessings of Goddess Parvati.

Jayaparvati Vrat concludes after five days of devotion to Goddess Parvati by unmarried girls. Observers break their fast with traditional rituals, praying for a righteous and loving life partner. The conclusion involves worship, offerings, and community meals, symbolising the fulfilment of penance and the divine blessings of Goddess Parvati. First Shravan Somwar Vrat (July 14, 2025, Monday): The first Shravan Somwar Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed by fasting and worship every Monday in the month of Shravana. Devotees offer milk, bel leaves, and water to the Shivlinga. The vrat is believed to remove obstacles, bring peace, and fulfil heartfelt wishes through sincere devotion and prayer.

The first Shravan Somwar Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed by fasting and worship every Monday in the month of Shravana. Devotees offer milk, bel leaves, and water to the Shivlinga. The vrat is believed to remove obstacles, bring peace, and fulfil heartfelt wishes through sincere devotion and prayer. Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi (July 14, 2025, Monday): Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is a special day to worship Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. Falling after the full moon, devotees fast and offer prayers at moonrise. It is believed that worshipping Ganesha on this day grants relief from difficulties, ensures success, and brings wisdom and prosperity.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is a special day to worship Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. Falling after the full moon, devotees fast and offer prayers at moonrise. It is believed that worshipping Ganesha on this day grants relief from difficulties, ensures success, and brings wisdom and prosperity. First Mangala Gauri Vrat (July 15, 2025, Tuesday): The first Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed by married women in Shravana to seek marital bliss and the well-being of their husbands. Devotees perform rituals and light sixteen lamps in front of the Goddess Gauri. This auspicious Tuesday vrat symbolises devotion, prosperity, and the strength of the sacred marital bond.

The first Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed by married women in Shravana to seek marital bliss and the well-being of their husbands. Devotees perform rituals and light sixteen lamps in front of the Goddess Gauri. This auspicious Tuesday vrat symbolises devotion, prosperity, and the strength of the sacred marital bond. Karka Sankranti (July 16, 2025, Wednesday): Karka Sankranti marks the Sun’s transition from Gemini (Mithuna) to Cancer (Karka). It signifies a cosmic shift towards introspection, nurturing energy, and emotional renewal. The day is considered auspicious for spiritual practices and charity, and it also marks the beginning of Dakshinayana, the Sun’s southern journey.

Karka Sankranti marks the Sun’s transition from Gemini (Mithuna) to Cancer (Karka). It signifies a cosmic shift towards introspection, nurturing energy, and emotional renewal. The day is considered auspicious for spiritual practices and charity, and it also marks the beginning of Dakshinayana, the Sun’s southern journey. Kalashtami (July 17, 2025, Thursday): Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairava, a fierce form of Shiva. Devotees fast and offer prayers at midnight, seeking protection from evil and liberation from fear. It is believed that worship on this day destroys negativity, removes karmic debts, and grants courage and spiritual strength.

Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairava, a fierce form of Shiva. Devotees fast and offer prayers at midnight, seeking protection from evil and liberation from fear. It is believed that worship on this day destroys negativity, removes karmic debts, and grants courage and spiritual strength. Masik Krishna Janmashtami (July 17, 2025, Thursday): Masik Krishna Janmashtami is the monthly observance of Lord Krishna’s birth on Krishna Ashtami. Devotees fast, chant, and recount Krishna’s divine pastimes. It is a day to reconnect with his teachings, devotion, and playful divinity. Observing this vrat brings joy, spiritual upliftment, and blessings from the beloved deity.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 11: 10:43 AM to 12:27 PM

10:43 AM to 12:27 PM July 12: 08:59 AM to 10:43 AM

08:59 AM to 10:43 AM July 13: 05:38 PM to 07:21 PM

05:38 PM to 07:21 PM July 14: 07:16 AM to 09:00 AM

07:16 AM to 09:00 AM July 15: 03:54 PM to 05:37 PM

03:54 PM to 05:37 PM July 16: 12:27 PM to 02:10 PM

12:27 PM to 02:10 PM July 17: 02:10 PM to 03:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779