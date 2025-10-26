Weekly Panchang for October 25-31, 2025: Chhath Puja, Mars Transit in Scorpio, Auspicious Muhuratas

Important planetary movements and auspicious spiritual rites mark this week’s Panchanga. Mercury enters Anuradha Nakshatra, intensifying an already deeply focused level of communication. Meanwhile, Mars enters Scorpio, fortifying courage and determination. The ingress of Venus into Chitra Nakshatra injects inspiration and creativity. Devotionally, the Chhath Puja is solemnly observed when devotees worship the Sun God by offering prayers at sunrise and sunset for extended health, wealth, and general well-being. For the Jains, this week marks the commencement of Kartika Ashtahnika, a sacred stopping period for fasting and spiritual discipline. Let’s delve into the details of the Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get Weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work harmoniously with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to consider muhurta while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat

There is no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

Griha Pravesh Muhurat

Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on October 29, Wednesday (06:31 AM to 09:23 AM).

Property Purchase Muhurat

No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week.

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on October 29, Wednesday (05:29 PM to 06:32 AM, Oct 30), on October 30, Thursday (06:32 AM to 10:06 AM) and on October 31, Friday (10:03 AM to 06:33 AM, Nov 01).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Saturn at a deep trine on October 26 (Sunday)

Mercury enters Anuradha Nakshatra on October 27 (Monday)

Mars enters Scorpio on October 27 (Monday)

Venus enters Chitra Nakshatra on October 28 (Tuesday)

Mars and Jupiter in a deep trine on October 28 (Tuesday)

Mars and Saturn at a deep trine on October 30 (Thursday)

Sun and Moon Vyatipata on October 31 (Friday)

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Nagula Chavithi (October 25, Saturday): Nagula Chavithi is dedicated to serpent deities, worshipped for protection and family welfare. Devotees, especially women, observe fasts and offer milk and prayers to anthills and snake idols. The vrat symbolises fertility, prosperity, and protection from snakebite while honouring the powerful association between man and nature.

Vinayaka Chaturthi (October 25, Saturday)

Vinayaka Chaturthi is observed monthly in the name of Lord Ganesha. Fasting, mantra chanting, and offering modaks and durva grass are things one does during the day. Worshipping Ganesha on this particular day removes obstacles and provides wisdom, prosperity, and success. The vrat stands for devotion and humility, and seeking divine grace for new beginnings and endeavours.

Labh Panchami (October 26, Sunday)

Labh Panchami is the last day of Diwali celebrations, especially in Gujarat. Business communities worship their propensity books, tools, and Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and success. Families visit temples and exchange greetings. The day signifies renewal, devotion, and seeking divine blessings for growth and well-being.

Soora Samharam (October 27, Monday)

Soora Samharam marks the day Lord Kartikeya slew the evil demon Surapadman. Celebrations host processions, rituals, and special pujas at Murugan temples with grandeur throughout Tamil Nadu. The festival carries the ideals of valour, devotion, and divine protection and instils faith in the victory of good against evil and power through righteousness.

Dedicated to the solar deity and Chhathi Maiya, Chhath Puja is performed before sunset and sunrise, offering arghya standing in rivers or ponds. The festival emphasises purity, gratitude, and discipline, seeking health, prosperity, and blessings for the well-being of family and community.

Skanda Sashti (October 27, Monday)

Skanda Sashti is observed honouring Lord Kartikeya, marking his victory over evil forces. The devotees observe fasts, chant hymns, and dramatise Skanda Sashti and Soora Samharam. This fast symbolises courage, faith, and protection; it reminds devotees of the divine power that rescues them from evil and inspires them to dedicate themselves to the values of righteousness and truth.

Kartika Ashtahnika Begins (October 29, Wednesday)

Heading into the Kartika Ashtahnika, eight days of sacred importance for the Jains are observed. The devotees perform fasting meditations and search through the scriptures. Emphasis is laid on cleaning, discipline, and disconnection with abstaining attire and spirituality, thus reflecting upon the upliftment of dharma leading to liberation.

Gopashtami (October 30, Thursday)

Gopashtami is celebrated as the day that celebrates Lord Krishna as the protector of cows. Worship to the cows is done, cows are decorated, and rituals are conducted to seek their blessings for prosperity and well-being. It also reminds us about thanking nature for life and resources, respecting animals, and the divine connection of Krishna and his devotees, symbolising nurturing, abundance, and protection.

Masik Durgashtami (October 30, Thursday)

Masik Durgashtami is observed monthly on Shukla Ashtami, in honour of Goddess Durga. The devotees fast, worship the goddess, and recite prayers to gain strength and protection from her. The vrat is a symbol of devotion to the energy of Durga, who brings strength for courage, prosperity, and spiritual resilience, and reminds the devotees about Durga's power to negate evil.

Akshaya Navami (October 31, Friday)

Akshaya Navami is very much auspicious as it marks the day the wish-granting tree Kalpavriksha appeared on earth. Devotees celebrate Akshaya Navami by giving special charity, planting trees, and worshipping deities for prosperity and well-being. Akshaya Navami vrat offers inexhaustible blessings to its performers, ensuring wealth and happiness, and its symbolism and virtues of eternal compassion are flashed through divine grace.

Jagaddhatri Puja (October 31, Friday)

Mainly celebrated in Bengal, Jagaddhatri Puja welcomes the worship of Goddess Jagaddhatri as the sustainer of the universe. The devotees conduct rituals in her honour and organise cultural programs and community gatherings. Therefore, the festival symbolises strength, compassion, and protection, encouraging devotees to free themselves from fear, develop deep devotion, and rely on divine nurturing energy.

Satya Yuga (October 31, Friday)

Satya Yuga is called the golden age, and in Hindu cosmology, it is an age of truth, righteousness, and pure existence. Whenever rituals mention Satya Yuga, they focus on the values of truth, discipline, and harmony. The mention of Satya Yuga also reminds us of the eternal cycles of time and the search for dharma.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 25: 09:17 AM to 10:41 AM

October 26: 04:17 PM to 05:41 PM

October 27: 07:53 AM to 09:17 AM

October 28: 02:52 PM to 04:15 PM

October 29: 12:05 PM to 01:28 PM

October 30: 01:28 PM to 02:51 PM

October 31: 10:41 AM to 12:04 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand, based solely on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

