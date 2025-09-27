Weekly Panchang for September 27- Oct 3, 2025: Dussehra, Mercury Transit Libra, Auspicious Muhuratas

This is a particularly hectic week, with planets in motion and the air filled with festivals. As the Sun enters Hasta, attention is placed on details and correctness. Mercury, meanwhile, is changing signs this week, moving into Libra, which refines our thoughts and speech. It is an active week from a spiritual perspective: from Saraswati Puja to Dussehra, it is about wisdom, devotion, and distinguishing between good and evil. Let’s delve into the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for September 27- Oct 3, 2025.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There is no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There is no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week.

No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on October 2, Thursday (09:13 AM to 06:15 AM, Oct 03) and on October 3, Friday (06:15 AM to 06:32 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Hasta Nakshatra on September 27 (Saturday)

Mercury enters Chitra Nakshatra on September 28 (Sunday)

Mercury Ecliptic Crossing on September 30 (Tuesday)

Mercury & Jupiter at a deep square on October 2 (Thursday)

Mercury enters the Libra sign on October 3 (Friday)

Saturn transits Purva Bhadrapada Pada on October 3 (Friday)

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Bilva Nimantran (September 27, Saturday): The Bilva Nimantran is the solemn invocation of Goddess Durga before the inception of Durga Puja. In the same manner as the Goddess is present in the house, devotees purportedly invite her in through sacred rituals, using the bilva tree as a symbol of her divine presence. The imposition of Bilva Nimantran manifests the beginning of festival worship in respect and devotion.

Skanda Sashti (September 27, Saturday): Skanda Sashti immortalises Lord Kartikeya as the son of Lord Shiva, who is considered the destroyer of evil forces. Devotees fast on this day and pour out bouquets of prayers and praises in his name, seeking his blessings for the strength to overcome any negativity that comes their way. It is an emotion of valour, courage, bravely competing against the forces of darkness, and the victory of divine might against demonic forces.

Kalparambha (September 28, Sunday): Kalparambha marks the beginning of Durga Puja celebrations with rituals. Devotees perform an auspicious puja to invite the acceptance of the goddess into the household or pandal. Through offerings, mantras, and rituals, the sacred observances come into being. It stands for purity, devotion, and spiritual upliftment towards summoning the Goddess during the festival.

Akal Bodhon (September 28, Sunday): Akal Bodhon is the ritualistic invocation of the Goddess from the seasonless call during the period of battle in reference to Lord Rama calling upon the Goddess to help him during the battle with Ravana. The devotees do pujas and chants to draw power and guidance from the Goddess. Through this came devotion and faith on a much deeper level.

Saraswati Avahan (Monday, September 29): Saraswati Avahan, a ritual, is performed to invoke Goddess Saraswati, who is considered the goddess of wisdom and learning. The devotees pray and make offerings while inviting the goddess's presence for worship during Navratri. The occasion highlights the very significance of knowledge, creativity, and education, attaining blessings for clarity of mind, intellectual capacity, and creative inspiration.

Navpatrika Puja (September 29, Monday): The puja of these nine plants is one of the rituals practised for Durga Puja. The plants represent the divine forms of Goddess Durga. Modernly, each plant signifies one aspect of the goddess. The worshippers perform the rituals in devotion, honouring the nurturing forces of nature and the divine, associating with daily life.

Ashwina Navapada Oli Begins (Monday, September 29): The Navapada Oli is a Jain observance in honour of nine supreme virtues. Followers fast, meditate, and pray, concentrating on spiritual discipline and inner purification. It urges restraint and awareness of worldly desirous thoughts. The nuisance strengthens the spirit toward harmony, compassion, and the pursuit of liberation.

Saraswati Puja (September 30, Tuesday): Saraswati Puja is observed in honour of Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom, learning, and arts. Devotees offer her prayers, flowers, and books for blessings in knowledge and creativity. Students and artists, in particular, hold this day in high regard. The puja thus stands for the pursuit of enlightenment, intellectual growth, and guidance from divine wisdom.

Durga Ashtami (September 30, Tuesday): Durga-Ashtami is one of the most powerful days of Navratri dedicated to the fierce form of Goddess Durga, Mahishasura Mardini. Devotees perform special pujas, observe fasting, and participate in the Kumari Puja. The day stands for the defeat of evil by divine powers, heralding courage, protection, and blessings of strength to the devotees.

Sandhi Puja (September 30, Tuesday): Sandhi Puja is performed at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami, which is believed to be the time Durga turned into Chamunda to wipe out evil. People light lamps and offer 108 lotuses while chanting mantras in dedication to the deity. It is the sacred and powerful moment of divine energy and transformation.

Masik Durgashtami (September 30, Tuesday): Masik Durgashtami is observed once every month on Shukla Ashtami to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Fasting, worshipping, and reciting prayers are performed for protection and prosperity. This monthly fast is a symbol of devotion to the goddess's strength, providing spiritual strength that will protect families from negativity and fill them with harmony, courage, and well-being.

Maha Navami (October 1, Wednesday): On the ninth day of Navratri, Maha Navami is dedicated to the worship of the most potent forms of Goddess Durga. Special pujas and homas are performed in her honour, and feasts are arranged to commemorate her. It stands for victory and protection conferred by the goddess. Essentially, the day represents strength, righteousness, and the culmination of the sacred observances during Navratri.

Saraswati Balidan (October 1, Wednesday): Saraswati Balidan renders its honours upon Goddess Saraswati through acts of devotion and symbolic offerings. Devotees offer books, instruments, or tools at the feet of the goddess, imploring her blessings. This ritual embodies the significance of knowledge, humility, and sacrifice, reminding devotees that wisdom is a gift from the gods to be cherished throughout life.

Ayudha Puja (October 1, Wednesday): In Ayudha Puja, one pays worship to the tools, weapons, and instruments used in daily life. These items are cleaned, decorated, and revered, asking for blessings of success and safety. The ritual advocates for respecting the tools of livelihood, thanking the resources that provide sustenance for life, and blending devotion with practical respect.

Durga Balidan (October 1, Wednesday): Durga Balidan is performed in honour of the Great Sacrifice of Goddess Durga for her devotees' welfare. Usually, it is carried out in Bengal, emphasising devotion, valour, and self-offering in the service of the divine. It stresses surrender under the protection of the goddess and acknowledging her utmost power.

Bengal Maha Navami (October 1, Wednesday): In Bengal, Maha Navami is the most important day during the Durga Puja. From performing thousands of rituals in the morning to cultural events and massive community feasts in the evening, this day signifies the strength of Goddess Durga and the devotion of the people. Understood as an ecstatic expression of collective joy, worship, and reverence, it marks the time when powerful spiritual energies of Navratri build up.

South Saraswati Puja (October 1, Wednesday): In South India, devotees celebrate Saraswati Puja for the worship of Goddess Saraswati. Books, musical instruments, and tools are put in front of the goddess for blessings. On this day, children are initiated into the learning process known as Vidyarambham. The festival emphasises the principles of wisdom and creativity, as well as the divine influence in education and the arts.

Daksha Savarni Manvadi (October 1, Wednesday): Daksha Savarni Manvadi ushers in a new Manvantara cycle in Hindu Cosmology. It honours Daksha Savarni as a Manu. This observance reflects the cyclic nature of time and the creation role of cosmic rulers. It stands for renewal and continuity, suspended on the eternal rhythm of cosmic order.

Saraswati Visarjan (October 2, Thursday): The idol of Goddess Saraswati is taken to a body of water and immersed during Saraswati Visarjan. Following a ritual process of singing and prayer, devotees farewell the goddess with thanksgiving and supplications for blessings of knowledge and wisdom. The act of immersing the idol reminds devotees of the impermanence of life and carries forward the divine blessings of the Goddess.

Dussehra (October 2, Thursday): It is celebrated across India on this day with the burning of Ravana effigies, symbolising the destruction of evil. This day celebrates the triumph of Lord Rama and Goddess Durga. It brings strength, justice, and regeneration, embodying the spirit of defeating evil and adopting righteousness, and motivating devotees to stand against the negativity that surrounds them.

Buddha Jayanti (October 2, Thursday): Buddha Jayanti is the celebration of the teachings of the Lord Buddha; the observance of this day varies across regions. Devotees spend this day remembering his message: peace, compassion, and mindfulness. The rituals are comprised of prayers, meditation, and offerings. This day promotes nonviolence, wisdom, and striving for inner harmony in daily life.

Kashi Bharat Milap (October 3, Friday): Kashi Bharat Milap is commemorative of the reunion of Lord Rama with his brother Bharata in Kashi after his exile. The festival stresses love, duty, and devotion within family ties. The celebrations include plays, prayers, and community gatherings to symbolise unity, righteousness, and brotherly bonding.

Papankusha Ekadashi (October 3, Friday): An auspicious day for fasting dedicated to Lord Vishnu is the Papankusha Ekadashi. Devotees maintain strict fasts, recite prayers, and conduct worship to forgive their sins. The observance of this Ekadashi grants a person liberation from negative karma, thereby securing peace, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment for the respective family.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 27: 09:12 AM to 10:42 AM

09:12 AM to 10:42 AM September 28: 04:41 PM to 06:10 PM

September 29: 07:43 AM to 09:12 AM

07:43 AM to 09:12 AM September 30: 03:09 PM to 04:39 PM

03:09 PM to 04:39 PM October 01: 12:10 PM to 01:40 PM

12:10 PM to 01:40 PM October 02: 01:39 PM to 03:08 PM

01:39 PM to 03:08 PM October 03: 10:41 AM to 12:10 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand, based solely on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

