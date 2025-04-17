Weekly Panchang from April 18-24, 2025: Bhanu Saptami, Varuthini Ekadashi, Auspicious Muhuratas

A strong combination of astrological forces, together with sacred religious ceremonies, fills the upcoming Panchanga week. The combination of Sun and Moon Vaidhriti generates mild spiritual tension that leads us toward inner awareness and emotional and spiritual equilibrium. Bhanu Saptami brings spiritual joy through dedication to Surya Dev, the Sun God. The last day of the week brings Varuthini Ekadashi, which stands as an exceptionally blessed day to perform fasting while seeking spiritual advancement and penance. People who observe Ekadashi with devotion believe they will obtain both divine protection and the removal of past karmas. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for marriage, and property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on April 18, Friday (01:04 AM to 05:51 AM, Apr 19), on April 19, Saturday (05:51 AM to 10:21 AM), on April 20, Sunday (11:48 AM to 05:49 AM, Apr 21), and on April 21, Monday (05:49 AM to 12:37 PM).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on April 18, Friday (01:04 AM to 05:51 AM, Apr 19), on April 19, Saturday (05:51 AM to 10:21 AM), on April 20, Sunday (11:48 AM to 05:49 AM, Apr 21), and on April 21, Monday (05:49 AM to 12:37 PM). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on April 18, Friday (08:21 AM to 05:51 AM, Apr 19) and on April 24, Thursday (10:49 AM to 05:46 AM, Apr 25).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on April 18, Friday (08:21 AM to 05:51 AM, Apr 19) and on April 24, Thursday (10:49 AM to 05:46 AM, Apr 25). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on April 21, Monday (12:37 PM to 06:58 PM), on April 23, Wednesday (05:48 AM to 05:47 AM, Apr 24) and on April 24, Thursday (05:47 AM to 10:49 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Mars at a deep square on April 21 (Monday) at 06:59 AM

Sun and Moon Vaidhriti on April 23 (Wednesday) at 12:40 PM

Neptune transits Uttara Bhadrapada Pada on April 24 (Thursday) at 01:33 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Bhanu Saptami (April 20, Sunday): The seventh day of the lunar fortnight honours Surya Dev as the Sun God on Bhanu Saptami. People make prayers to Surya Dev in the early morning by performing Surya Namaskar to receive health benefits, energetic power, and mental clarity. The performance of rituals is thought to bring healing to skin diseases as well as to enhance both physical strength and spiritual clarity.

The seventh day of the lunar fortnight honours Surya Dev as the Sun God on Bhanu Saptami. People make prayers to Surya Dev in the early morning by performing Surya Namaskar to receive health benefits, energetic power, and mental clarity. The performance of rituals is thought to bring healing to skin diseases as well as to enhance both physical strength and spiritual clarity. Kalashtami (April 20, Sunday): People honour Lord Bhairava as a fierce form of Lord Shiva during the observance of Kalashtami. The day requires followers to keep fasts while they go to Bhairava temples to eliminate negative energies. Nighttime rituals consisting of chanting and offering help believers secure protection and strength as well as mental peace against fear and evil forces and misfortune.

People honour Lord Bhairava as a fierce form of Lord Shiva during the observance of Kalashtami. The day requires followers to keep fasts while they go to Bhairava temples to eliminate negative energies. Nighttime rituals consisting of chanting and offering help believers secure protection and strength as well as mental peace against fear and evil forces and misfortune. Masik Krishna Janmashtami (April 20, Sunday): Masik Krishna Janmashtami occurs on the eighth day of the lunar month. Fasting, devotional singing, and reading scripture are common among devotees. Through this observance, believers strengthen their devotion while achieving peace and receive divine blessings that enhance their wisdom along with love and spiritual development in their family and personal lives.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami occurs on the eighth day of the lunar month. Fasting, devotional singing, and reading scripture are common among devotees. Through this observance, believers strengthen their devotion while achieving peace and receive divine blessings that enhance their wisdom along with love and spiritual development in their family and personal lives. Varuthini Ekadashi (April 24, Thursday): The Hindu religious observance of Varuthini Ekadashi holds great significance because it is dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu. The observance of this Ekadashi day leads to removing past sins and provides protection, together with enhancing fortune. The religious observance includes fasting, chanting the Vishnu Sahasranama, and performing charitable acts. A devotee who performs this vrat attains spiritual progress while gaining mental focus and receives protection from negative karma and misfortunes.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. The following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 18: 10:44 AM to 12:21 PM

10:44 AM to 12:21 PM April 19: 09:06 AM to 10:43 AM

09:06 AM to 10:43 AM April 20: 05:12 PM to 06:50 PM

05:12 PM to 06:50 PM April 21: 07:27 AM to 09:05 AM

April 22: 03:35 PM to 05:13 PM

April 23: 12:20 PM to 01:58 PM

April 24: 01:58 PM to 03:36 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious times for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology, such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand based only on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

