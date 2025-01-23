Weekly Panchang from January 24-30, 2024: Mercury Transits Capricorn, Mauni Amavasya, Auspicious Muhuratas

Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

This week’s Panchanga is filled with important events that bring spiritual, astrological, and practical insights. Shattila Ekadashi, a sacred day of fasting and charity, inspires us to cleanse our minds and souls through devotion and selflessness. Following this, Mauni Amavasya emphasises silence and introspection, offering a powerful time for spiritual growth and honouring ancestors. In the cosmic arena, Mercury and Mars form a deep opposition, sparking heightened energy and challenges in communication and decision-making. Adding to this, Mercury transits Capricorn, bringing a wave of practicality and organisation to our thoughts and actions. Meanwhile, Venus moves into Pisces, its exalted sign, enhancing love, creativity, and compassion. For those planning important milestones, this week offers auspicious muhuratas for marriages, purchasing vehicles, and property investments. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on January 24, Friday (07:25 PM to 07:07 AM, Jan 25), January 26, Sunday (03:34 AM to 07:12 AM, Jan 27), and January 27, Monday (07:12 AM to 09:02 AM).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on January 24, Friday (07:25 PM to 07:07 AM, Jan 25), January 26, Sunday (03:34 AM to 07:12 AM, Jan 27), and January 27, Monday (07:12 AM to 09:02 AM). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on January 24, Friday (07:13 AM to 07:07 AM, January 25).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on January 24, Friday (07:13 AM to 07:07 AM, January 25). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on January 24, Friday (07:13 AM to 07:07 AM, Jan 25).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Mars at deep opposition on January 24 (Friday) at 02:16 AM

Sun enters in Shravana Nakshatra on January 24 (Friday) at 04:52 AM

Mercury transits Capricorn on January 24 (Friday) at 05:45 PM

Venus and Mars at a close trine on January 26 (Sunday) at 05:21 AM

Venus transits Pisces on January 28 (Tuesday) at 07:12 AM

Mercury enters in Shravana Nakshatra on January 30 (Thursday) at 10:09 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Shattila Ekadashi (January 25, Saturday): Falling on the Krishna Paksha of Magha, Shattila Ekadashi is all about charity and penance. People do not take food or include sesame seeds in their meals, and those used in worship as a sign of purification. This Ekadashi fast and washing away of sins brings spiritual and material boons for the observer.

Falling on the Krishna Paksha of Magha, Shattila Ekadashi is all about charity and penance. People do not take food or include sesame seeds in their meals, and those used in worship as a sign of purification. This Ekadashi fast and washing away of sins brings spiritual and material boons for the observer. Meru Trayodashi (January 27, Monday): Observed as per the Jain calendar, Meru Trayodashi is observed as a fasting day for those who can practice celibacy. People go to temples to pray and to receive blessings for serenity and spiritual awakening. The festival is associated with preventing violence, which is one of the main principles of the Jain religion.

Observed as per the Jain calendar, Meru Trayodashi is observed as a fasting day for those who can practice celibacy. People go to temples to pray and to receive blessings for serenity and spiritual awakening. The festival is associated with preventing violence, which is one of the main principles of the Jain religion. Masik Shivaratri (January 27, Monday): Another Shivaratri is called Masik Shivaratri, which is celebrated on the Krishna Chaturdashi of Magha month. It is also celebrated for Lord Shiva. People offer prayers through fasting, reciting prayers, and offering seva, such as abhisheka, to Lord Venkateswara. This day is considered lucky for spiritual advancement and the accomplishment of one’s desires.

Another Shivaratri is called Masik Shivaratri, which is celebrated on the Krishna Chaturdashi of Magha month. It is also celebrated for Lord Shiva. People offer prayers through fasting, reciting prayers, and offering seva, such as abhisheka, to Lord Venkateswara. This day is considered lucky for spiritual advancement and the accomplishment of one’s desires. Mauni Amavas (January 29, Wednesday): Mauni Amavasya is a silent day that falls on Magha Krishna Amavasya. Baptism is taken in rivers, especially the Ganges, and observing silence to be in touch with oneself. The day is believed to wash away all the sins committed in the past and also the day of spiritual awakening.

Mauni Amavasya is a silent day that falls on Magha Krishna Amavasya. Baptism is taken in rivers, especially the Ganges, and observing silence to be in touch with oneself. The day is believed to wash away all the sins committed in the past and also the day of spiritual awakening. Thai Amavasai (January 29, Wednesday): Thai Amavasai is the festival of ancestors celebrated on the Tamil calendar. Some people offer tarpanam (ancestral offerings) and pray for their blessings. The day is observed to ask for forgiveness and to thank the forefathers for maintaining harmony and wealth in the family

Thai Amavasai is the festival of ancestors celebrated on the Tamil calendar. Some people offer tarpanam (ancestral offerings) and pray for their blessings. The day is observed to ask for forgiveness and to thank the forefathers for maintaining harmony and wealth in the family Magha Amavasya (January 29, Wednesday): Magha Amavasya is celebrated on the no moon day of Magha month. It is a good day for giving alms, performing puja, and taking a dip in the holy waters of the river. It is considered to wash away sins and bring wealth and spiritual advancement.

Magha Amavasya is celebrated on the no moon day of Magha month. It is a good day for giving alms, performing puja, and taking a dip in the holy waters of the river. It is considered to wash away sins and bring wealth and spiritual advancement. Magha Navratri (January 30, Thursday): Magha Navratri starts on the first day of Magha month and is celebrated to worship Goddess Durga. People offer prayers and fasts and perform rituals in front of nine manifestations of this goddess. This Navratri is more about spiritual upliftment and purging the self of all the ill energies.

Magha Navratri starts on the first day of Magha month and is celebrated to worship Goddess Durga. People offer prayers and fasts and perform rituals in front of nine manifestations of this goddess. This Navratri is more about spiritual upliftment and purging the self of all the ill energies. Chandra Darshana (January 30, Thursday): Chandra Darshana is seen on the Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the lunar fortnight after Amavasya. Worshippers bow to the moon and pray for stability in emotions, wealth and success in life.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

January 24: 11:13 AM to 12:33 PM

11:13 AM to 12:33 PM January 25: 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM

January 26: 04:35 PM to 05:56 PM

04:35 PM to 05:56 PM January 27: 08:32 AM to 09:53 AM

08:32 AM to 09:53 AM January 28: 03:16 PM to 04:36 PM

03:16 PM to 04:36 PM January 29: 12:34 PM to 01:55 PM

12:34 PM to 01:55 PM January 30: 01:56 PM to 03:17 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

