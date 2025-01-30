Weekly Panchang from January 31 – February 6, 2025: Vasant Panchami, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week’s Panchanga combines spiritual celebrations, cosmic alignments, and auspicious muhuratas, setting the stage for wisdom, transformation, and prosperity. Vasant Panchami, a sacred day dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, marks the perfect time to seek blessings for knowledge, creativity, and new beginnings. The Sun and Jupiter form a powerful trine in the zodiac, amplifying optimism, wisdom, and growth-oriented decisions. Meanwhile, Venus transits Uttara Bhadrapada, enhancing the emotional depth and spiritual connections in relationships. The Sun’s entry into Dhanishtha Nakshatra emphasises ambition, leadership, and structured progress. Adding a subtle layer of karmic alignment, the Sun and Saturn’s semi-sextile nudges us toward disciplined growth and long-term stability. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for marriage, griha pravesh, and property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on February 2, Sunday (09:14 AM to 07:08 AM, Feb 03), on February 3, Monday (07:08 AM to 05:40 PM) and on February 6, Thursday (07:29 PM to 07:06 AM, Feb 07).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on February 2, Sunday (09:14 AM to 07:08 AM, Feb 03), on February 3, Monday (07:08 AM to 05:40 PM) and on February 6, Thursday (07:29 PM to 07:06 AM, Feb 07). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week on February 6, Thursday (10:53 PM to 07:06 AM, February 7).

: Auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week on February 6, Thursday (10:53 PM to 07:06 AM, February 7). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on January 31, Friday (04:14 AM to 07:09 AM, February 1).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on January 31, Friday (04:14 AM to 07:09 AM, February 1). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on January 31, Friday (01:59 PM to 04:14 AM, Feb 01) and on February 3, Monday (07:08 AM to 11:16 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Jupiter at a close trine on January 31 (Friday) at 04:26 AM

Venus enters Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra on February 1 (Saturday) at 08:37 AM

Saturn transits Purva Bhadrapada Pada on February 2 (Sunday) at 08:51 AM

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep-trine on February 4 (Tuesday) at 03:19 AM

Sun enters in Dhanishtha Nakshatra on February 6 (Thursday) at 07:57 AM

Sun and Saturn at a close semi-sextile position on February 6 (Thursday) at 07:37 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ganesha Jayanti (February 1, Saturday): Ganesha Jayanti will be celebrated on Magha, Shukla Chaturthi, the divine birth of Lord Ganesha. Devotees worship him with sweets, prayers, and rituals for prosperity and wisdom. Special pujas are performed in temples, and modaks are offered as a form of gratitude. It is a day of faith and devotion.

Ganesha Jayanti will be celebrated on Magha, Shukla Chaturthi, the divine birth of Lord Ganesha. Devotees worship him with sweets, prayers, and rituals for prosperity and wisdom. Special pujas are performed in temples, and modaks are offered as a form of gratitude. It is a day of faith and devotion. Vinayaka Chaturthi (February 1, Saturday): On the day of Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, will be worshipped during Vinayaka Chaturthi. Devotees observe fasting, chant their mantras, and perform pujas to invoke blessings of success and happiness. The rituals remain incomplete without the offering of durva grass and modaks.

On the day of Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, will be worshipped during Vinayaka Chaturthi. Devotees observe fasting, chant their mantras, and perform pujas to invoke blessings of success and happiness. The rituals remain incomplete without the offering of durva grass and modaks. Vasant Panchami (February 2, Sunday): Vasant Panchami is celebrated on Magha Shukla Panchami. It heralds the arrival of spring. It is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and symbolises knowledge, wisdom and creativity. People wear yellow, pray, and start new educational ventures.

Vasant Panchami is celebrated on Magha Shukla Panchami. It heralds the arrival of spring. It is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and symbolises knowledge, wisdom and creativity. People wear yellow, pray, and start new educational ventures. Skanda Sashti (February 3, Monday): Skanda or Lord Kartikeya is worshipped on Magha Shukla Shashthi. The devotees fast and pray for his blessings of courage and success. Murugan temples conducted special rituals as he triumphed over evil forces.

Skanda or Lord Kartikeya is worshipped on Magha Shukla Shashthi. The devotees fast and pray for his blessings of courage and success. Murugan temples conducted special rituals as he triumphed over evil forces. Ratha Saptami (February 4, Tuesday): Magha Shukla Saptami and Ratha Saptami are celebrated to mark the Sun God’s journey on his celestial chariot. Ritual baths and offerings are performed to gain health, vitality, and prosperity. This day is dedicated to the Sun, representing divine guidance and rejuvenation.

Magha Shukla Saptami and Ratha Saptami are celebrated to mark the Sun God’s journey on his celestial chariot. Ritual baths and offerings are performed to gain health, vitality, and prosperity. This day is dedicated to the Sun, representing divine guidance and rejuvenation. Narmada Jayanti (February 4, Tuesday): Narmada Jayanti falls on the divine origin of the sacred Narmada River. Pujas are performed, holy dips are taken, and her glories are recited in an attempt to be purified and blessed. This is a day of reverence for nature’s gifts.

Narmada Jayanti falls on the divine origin of the sacred Narmada River. Pujas are performed, holy dips are taken, and her glories are recited in an attempt to be purified and blessed. This is a day of reverence for nature’s gifts. Bhishma Ashtami (February 5, Wednesday): Bhishma Ashtami is celebrated on Magha Shukla Ashtami in honour of the life and wisdom of Bhishma Pitamah from the Mahabharata. As devotees make tarpan rituals for ancestors, blessings are asked for family harmony and guidance.

Bhishma Ashtami is celebrated on Magha Shukla Ashtami in honour of the life and wisdom of Bhishma Pitamah from the Mahabharata. As devotees make tarpan rituals for ancestors, blessings are asked for family harmony and guidance. Masik Durgashtami (February 5, Wednesday): Goddess Durga is worshipped on Shukla Ashtami on the day of Masik Durgashtami falling on Magha. Devotees fast and pray for strength and protection from negativity. The Goddess’s divine energy is invoked with special pujas for spiritual growth.

Goddess Durga is worshipped on Shukla Ashtami on the day of Masik Durgashtami falling on Magha. Devotees fast and pray for strength and protection from negativity. The Goddess’s divine energy is invoked with special pujas for spiritual growth. Masik Karthigai (February 6, Thursday): Masik Karthigai is celebrated based on the Solar calendar to worship Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan. Devotees light lamps, recite prayers and ask for blessings for the family's well-being and prosperity. It is a holy day of spiritual illumination and devotion.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

January 31: 11:13 AM to 12:35 PM

11:13 AM to 12:35 PM February 01: 09:52 AM to 11:13 AM

09:52 AM to 11:13 AM February 02: 04:40 PM to 06:01 PM

04:40 PM to 06:01 PM February 03: 08:30 AM to 09:52 AM

08:30 AM to 09:52 AM February 04: 03:19 PM to 04:41 PM

03:19 PM to 04:41 PM February 05: 12:35 PM to 01:57 PM

12:35 PM to 01:57 PM February 06: 01:58 PM to 03:20 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

