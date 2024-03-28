Weekly Panchang from March 29-April 4, 2024: Venus Transit in Pisces, Ranga Panchami, & Muhuratas

This week promises an interplay of vibrant energies across the zodiac. The joyous festival of Ranga Panchami, a celebration of colours and artistic expression, will be observed in different parts of India. Soon after, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will transit into the mystical waters of Pisces. This transit will evoke heightened empathy, compassion, and creativity. However, the cosmos isn't without its twists. The swift messenger, Mercury, will take a turn and become Vakri (retrograde) during this week. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on March 29, Friday (08:36 PM to 06:13 AM, Mar 30), on March 30, Saturday (06:13 AM to 09:13 PM) and on April 3, Wednesday (06:29 PM to 09:47 PM).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on March 29, Friday (08:36 PM to 06:13 AM, Mar 30), on March 30, Saturday (06:13 AM to 09:13 PM) and on April 3, Wednesday (06:29 PM to 09:47 PM). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on March 29, Friday (06:14 AM to 06:13 AM, Mar 30.

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on March 29, Friday (06:14 AM to 06:13 AM, Mar 30. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on March 29, Friday (08:36 PM to 06:13 AM, Mar 30) and on April 4, Thursday (06:07 AM to 06:06 AM, Apr 05).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Revati Nakshatra on March 31 (Sunday) at 08:00 AM

Venus transits Pisces sign on March 31 (Sunday) at 04:54 PM

Jupiter transits Bharani Pada on April 2 (Tuesday) at 01:54 AM

Mercury becomes Vakri (Retrograde) on April 2 (Tuesday) at 03:43 AM

Venus enters Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra on April 3 (Wednesday) at 09:38 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ranga Panchami (March 30, Saturday) : Ranga Panchami, celebrated on the fifth day after Holi, is a vibrant festival where people play with colours, water, and mud, symbolising the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. It is a joyous occasion marked by community gatherings, music, dance, and delicious food.

: Ranga Panchami, celebrated on the fifth day after Holi, is a vibrant festival where people play with colours, water, and mud, symbolising the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. It is a joyous occasion marked by community gatherings, music, dance, and delicious food. Sheetala Saptami (April 1, Monday) : Sheetala Saptami, also known as Basoda, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the seventh day (Saptami) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Chaitra month. It honours Goddess Sheetala, the deity of smallpox and other infectious diseases, with devotees fasting and offering prayers for protection from illnesses and epidemics.

: Sheetala Saptami, also known as Basoda, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the seventh day (Saptami) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Chaitra month. It honours Goddess Sheetala, the deity of smallpox and other infectious diseases, with devotees fasting and offering prayers for protection from illnesses and epidemics. Kalashtami (April 1, Monday) : Kalashtami, also known as Kala Ashtami, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. It falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of every month's Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight). Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to seek protection and blessings from Lord Bhairav.

: Kalashtami, also known as Kala Ashtami, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. It falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of every month's Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight). Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to seek protection and blessings from Lord Bhairav. Varshitapa Arambha (Tuesday, April 2): Varshitapa Arambha, or the beginning of the annual cycle, marks a time of renewal and fresh starts. It signifies the start of a new year in the traditional Hindu calendar, bringing a sense of rejuvenation and optimism. It is a time to set intentions and embark on new endeavours.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

March 29: 10:53 AM to 12:26 PM

10:53 AM to 12:26 PM March 30: 09:19 AM to 10:52 AM

09:19 AM to 10:52 AM March 31: 05:05 PM to 06:39 PM

05:05 PM to 06:39 PM April 01: 07:44 AM to 09:18 AM

07:44 AM to 09:18 AM April 02: 03:32 PM to 05:06 PM

03:32 PM to 05:06 PM April 03 : 12:24 PM to 01:58 PM

: 12:24 PM to 01:58 PM April 04: 01:58 PM to 03:32 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter- relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779