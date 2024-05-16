Weekly Panchang from May 17-23, 2024: Venus in Taurus, Budh Purnima, Festivals and Muhuratas

The coming week is filled with auspicious events and festivals. This week, we celebrate Buddha Purnima, which marks the birth, enlightenment, and death of Lord Buddha. This full moon day is a time to reflect on Buddha's teachings of compassion, wisdom, and inner peace. We also celebrate Kurma Jayanti which honours Lord Vishnu's incarnation as the tortoise. Talking of planets, Venus transits into Taurus this week, bringing opportunities for financial growth. For those planning big purchases, there are auspicious muhurats for buying vehicles and property. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 17, Friday (05:29 to 21:18) and May 23, Thursday (05:26 to 05:26, May 24).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 17, Friday (05:29 to 21:18) and May 23, Thursday (05:26 to 05:26, May 24). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on May 19, Sunday (05:28 to 13:50), on May 20, Monday (15:58 to 05:27, May 21) and on May 23, Thursday (09:15 to 05:26, May 24).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Jupiter conjunct at zero-degree on May 19 (Sunday) at 00:12

Venus transits in the Taurus sign on May 19 (Sunday) at 08:51

Mercury enters Bharani Nakshatra on May 21 (Tuesday) at 11:52

Venus and Jupiter planetary war on May 22 (Wednesday) at 14:06

Venus and Jupiter at zero-degree conjunction on May 23 (Thursday) at 13:56

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Mahavira Swami Kevalagyan (May 18, Saturday): The state of Kevalagyan is the supreme knowledge that Lord Mahavaira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, attained. Kevalagyan is the utmost stage of authoritative knowledge in Jain logic, in which the soul is freed from all karmas and gains wisdom, sight, force, and pleasure.

Mohini Ekadashi (May 19, Sunday): The Mohini Ekadashi, which commemorates the Light of the Enlightenment, is the 11th day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month Vaishakha. It marks the start of a four-month monasticism season, namely Chaturmasa. Followers traditionally practice fasting and worshipping to receive Divine help for their moral development and enlightenment.

Parashurama Dwadashi (May 19, Sunday): This auspicious day is related to Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It falls on the twelfth day of Shukla paksh (the waxing phase of the moon). Hindus fast and undertake rituals to worship Parashurama and pass their blessings down.

Pradosh Vrat (May 20, Monday): Every month, Pradosh Vrat is conducted solely for the devotion of Lord Shiva. It is dedicated to the lunar phase that falls on the waning end, that is, the Trayodashi of the fortnight. On this auspicious day, devotees abstain from food and worship their gods, believing it is an instrument to repent their wrongs.

Narasimha Jayanti (May 21, Tuesday): It is a joyful occasion dedicated to Lord Narasimha, the lion-man avatar of Lord Vishnu. Those who have faith abridge their meals and address spiritual entreaty to prevent danger and keep themselves strong spiritually to overcome any difficulties.

Chhinnamasta Jayanti (May 21, Tuesday): Chhinnamasta Jayanti honours Goddess Chinnamasta, a unique form of Goddess Kali. She represents both the cycle of life and death, symbolising the giver and taker of life. On this day, people pay respect to her and seek her blessings to be brave and safe.

Kurma Jayanti (May 23, Thursday): It commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu in his Kurma avatar, which translates to "tortoise" in Sanskrit. The festival is linked to the legend of the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean of milk) in Hindu mythology. Lord Vishnu, taking the form of Kurma, provided a stable base (his back) upon which Mount Mandara was placed to churn the ocean for the elixir of immortality.

Buddha Purnima (May 23, Thursday): This festival falls on the first full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. Also called Vesak, people observe the faith and teachings of Lord Buddha, relating to birth, enlightenment and death.

Vaikasi Visakam (May 23, Thursday): It is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Murugan, a Hindu deity. It is observed on the day when the star Visakha coincides with the full moon in the Tamil month of Vaikasi. Devotees observe fasting, perform special prayers and pujas, and sing hymns in honour of Lord Murugan.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 17: 10:36 AM to 12:18 PM

May 18: 08:53 AM to 10:35 AM

08:53 AM to 10:35 AM May 19: 05:25 PM to 07:07 PM

05:25 PM to 07:07 PM May 20: 07:10 AM to 08:53 AM

07:10 AM to 08:53 AM May 21: 03:43 PM to 05:26 PM

May 22: 12:18 PM to 02:01 PM

May 23: 02:01 PM to 03:44 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

