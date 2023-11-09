Weekly Panchang from November 10– 15, 2023: Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj, Mars’ Transit To Scorpio, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week is an extremely auspicious one, packed with festivities and promising opportunities for growth and prosperity. Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, illuminating the path ahead with joy and hope. Bhai Dooj, a celebration of the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, follows closely behind, strengthening familial ties and fostering love and unity. Amidst these joyous occasions, there are also excellent muhurats for purchasing and selling vehicles and properties. Seize this opportune time to invest in your dreams and set yourself on a path to financial success. On the astrological front, Mars is transiting into Scorpio, bringing with it a surge of energy and determination. This planetary shift invigorates your spirit and empowers you to take bold steps towards your goals. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious Muhurat is Available this week on November 16 (06:44 AM to 06:45 AM, Nov 17)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on November 10 (12:35 PM to 06:40 AM, Nov 11)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Saturn at a deep 90-degree angle on November 10 (Friday) at 08:35 PM

Venus enters Hasta nakshatra on November 12 (Sunday) at 10:49 AM

Mercury and Venus at a deep 60-degree angle on November 15 (Wednesday) at 06:13 PM

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep 150-degree angle on November 16 (Thursday) at 09:02 AM

Mars enters Scorpio sign on November 16 (Thursday) at 11:04 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Dhanteras (Friday, November 10): The Diwali celebrations begin with the Dhanteras Puja. It occurs on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Kartika month. The goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, is worshipped, seeking her blessings for prosperity and good fortune. Cleaning and decorating houses, lighting lamps, and offering prayers are part of traditional rituals. Others purchase gold, silver and utensils as these are thought to bestow favour.

Kali Chaudas (Saturday, November 11): Kali Chaudas is an important Hindu festival that falls on the fourteenth day of the dark half of the Kartika month. It signifies the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. People sweep at home, burn lights and candles to drive off evil, and then pray to Lord Krishna or Goddess Kali. Kali Chaudas stands for victory of inner light and removal of darkness, i.e. ignorance.

Lakshmi Puja (Sunday, November 12): Lakshmi Puja, or the worship of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is an important Hindu festival. Such celebrations are usually done during Diwali, a festival of lights, where they can be performed individually. Devotees pray to Lakshmi, light lamps, and decorate their houses so that she would visit them and shower her blessings for prosperity and wellness in terms of finances.

Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali (Sunday, November 12): Narak-Chaturdasi (Naraka Chaturdasi), popularly referred to as Choti Diwali (Small Diwali), is one of the most significant Hindu festivals that is commemorated on the 14th lunar day of the dark fortnight It is celebrated to mark the triumph of Lord Krishna over Narakasura the demon.

Diwali (Sunday, November 12): Diwali is one of the popular festivals for Hindus, which means "victory of light over darkness." Families light up candles, share gifts, and feast delicacies together. Diwali is a period when individuals reflect and pray while celebrating with their loved ones as people of diverse cultures gather together to commemorate.

Govardhan Puja (Tuesday, November 14): Govardhan Puja is a Hindu celebration which is after Diwali in honour of Lord Krishna. This festival celebrates Krishna's lifting of Govardhan hill to protect his people from heavy rains that were sent by Lord Indra. They make colourful cow dung hillocks and pray for the bounty provided by the earth.

Bhai Dooj (Tuesday, November 14): Bhai Dooj, or Bhai Phota, is a Hindu festival observed in India to foster greater love and respect within siblings. It is on the second day after Diwali when sisters apply tilak on their brothers’ foreheads; they perform aarti and exchange gifts. This is a sign of the love, protective power, and special relationship that exists between siblings.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 10: 10:43 AM to 12:05 PM

November 11: 09:23 AM to 10:44 AM

09:23 AM to 10:44 AM November 12: 04:08 PM to 05:29 PM

04:08 PM to 05:29 PM November 13: 08:03 AM to 09:23 AM

08:03 AM to 09:23 AM November 14: 02:47 PM to 04:07 PM

02:47 PM to 04:07 PM November 15: 12:05 PM to 01:26 PM

12:05 PM to 01:26 PM November 16: 01:26 PM to 02:46 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

