Weekly Panchang July 22-28 '22: Transit, Auspicious Muhuratas & Festivals

This week, no planetary transits will take place but an important connection is happening between Jupiter and Mercury. Both are strong benefic planets and their trine connection will help those in the field of education and learning. In addition, this week offers favourable muhurat for purchasing a vehicle. However, there isn't an auspicious day this week for getting married, buying or registering property, or performing graha pravesh. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage Griha Pravesh Muhurat : There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh Property Purchase Muhurat : No auspicious muhurata for purchasing or registering property is available this week

: No auspicious muhurata for purchasing or registering property is available this week Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is available on July 24 (05:38 AM to 01:45 PM) and July 25 (04:15 PM to 01:06 AM, Jul 26)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Jupiter at 120-degree trine on July 23, Saturday, at 11:20 PM

Mercury enters Ashlesha nakshatra on July 25, Monday, at 01:31 AM

Venus and Jupiter in an auspicious 120-degreee trine on July 25, Monday, at 11:40 AM

Mercury and Mars form an auspicious 90-degreee angle on July 27, Wednesday, at 12:40 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Karthigai Deepam (Friday, July 22): It is one of the oldest festivals celebrated by Tamil people. is performed on the day when Krittika Nakshatra is prevailing. Karthigai Deepam is done in honor of Lord Shiva.

It is one of the oldest festivals celebrated by Tamil people. is performed on the day when Krittika Nakshatra is prevailing. Karthigai Deepam is done in honor of Lord Shiva. Masik/Sawan Shivratri (Tuesday, July 26): Shivaratri is great festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Each month, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is known as Masik Shivaratri.

Shivaratri is great festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Each month, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is known as Masik Shivaratri. Darsha Amavasya (Thursday, July 28): Darsh amavasya is the no moon night in the traditional Hindu calendar. On this night, moon is completely absent. It is considered a perfect time in remembering the ancestors and departed souls of the family and worshipping them.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 22: 10:45 AM to 12:27 PM

10:45 AM to 12:27 PM July 23: 09:02 AM to 10:45 AM

09:02 AM to 10:45 AM July 24: 05:35 PM to 07:17 PM

05:35 PM to 07:17 PM July 25: 07:21 AM to 09:03 AM

07:21 AM to 09:03 AM July 26: 03:52 PM to 05:34 PM

03:52 PM to 05:34 PM July 27: 12:27 PM to 02:09 PM

12:27 PM to 02:09 PM July 28: 02:09 PM to 03:51 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

