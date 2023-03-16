Weekly Panchang March 17-23: Chaitra Navratri, Planetary Transits, & Muhurats

This is going to be an auspicious week. Then festivals of Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi will be celebrated in different parts of the country with much fanfare. Some nakshatra-level transits will also take place this week. Apart from this, there are favourable muhuratas for ceremonies such as property dealings, and the purchase or registration of vehicles. Let's explore the essential Panchanga specifics for New Delhi, NCT, India, for the week. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available for marriage this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for griha pravesh is available only on March 17 (06:29 AM to 02:46 AM, Mar 18)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on March 23 (06:22 AM to 02:08 PM)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on March 19 (08:07 AM to 04:55 AM, Mar 20)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Mercury conjunct at zero degree on March 17, Friday, at 4:12 PM

Mercury enters Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra on March 18, Saturday, at 3:48 AM

Venus and Saturn at 60-degree angle on March 18, Saturday, at 3:53 AM

Sun enters Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra on March 18, Saturday, at 3:05 PM

Venus enters Bharani nakshatra on March 23, Thursday, at 10:14 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Chaitra Amavasya (Tuesday, March 21): Chaitra Amavasya is a significant day in the Hindu calendar, which falls on the no moon day in the Hindu month of Chaitra. It marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year according to the lunisolar calendar, and is also known as the Chaitra Navratri or the Vasanta Navratri.

2023 Vernal Equinox (Tuesday, March 21): The vernal equinox is an astronomical event that marks the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere and fall in the southern hemisphere. It occurs twice a year, around March 20-21 in the northern hemisphere and September 22-23 in the southern hemisphere.

Chaitra Navratri (Wednesday, March 22): Chaitra Navratri is a Hindu festival that is celebrated for nine days in the month of Chaitra, which falls in March or April according to the Hindu calendar. It marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in some parts of India. During Navratri, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga, also known as Shakti, each day representing a different form of the goddess.

Gudi Padwa (Wednesday, March 22): Gudi Padwa is a springtime festival celebrated by people in the Indian state of Maharashtra and some parts of South India. On this day, people clean and decorate their homes, wear new clothes, and prepare festive meals. They also erect a "Gudi" (a decorated stick or pole) outside their homes, which is considered a symbol of victory and prosperity.

Ugadi (Wednesday, March 22): Ugadi is a festival celebrated in some parts of India, particularly in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. It marks the beginning of the new year according to the Hindu calendar. The word "Ugadi" is derived from the Sanskrit words "yuga" (era) and "adi" (beginning), which together mean "the beginning of a new era".

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

March 17: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

March 18: 09:29 AM to 10:59 AM

March 19: 05:01 PM to 06:31 PM

March 20: 07:56 AM to 09:27 AM

March 21: 03:31 PM to 05:02 PM

March 22: 12:28 PM to 01:59 PM

March 23: 01:59 PM to 03:31 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

