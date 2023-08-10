Weekly Panchanga from August 11-17, 2023: End Of Shravana Adhika Maas, Sun’s Transit In Leo, Auspicious Muhurtas

This week, we bid farewell to the inauspicious month of Shravana Adhika Maas. This transitional period marks not only the end of a time considered unfavourable for certain activities but also the beginning of a new phase brimming with opportunities and renewed auspiciousness. Another chapter unfolds in the cosmic narrative as the Sun – the key of the zodiac – moves to its own sign, Leo, radiating positive energy into our lives. Talking of muhurta, auspicious timings are available for the purchase and sale of property this week. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week only on August 17 (05:51 AM to 05:52 AM, Aug 18)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus and Mars at an angle of 30-degree on August 13, Sunday, at 5:42 AM

Mars enters Uttar Phalguni nakshatra on August 13, Sunday, at 9:42 AM

Venus and Sun at deep conjunction of zero degree on August 13, Sunday, at 4:43 PM

Sun enters Leo on August 17, Thursday, at 1:44 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Adhika Masik Shivaratri (Monday, August 14): It is believed to be a very auspicious day for worshiping Lord Shiva. It is said that on this day, Lord Shiva is in a very pleased mood and is more likely to grant the wishes of his devotees. It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed on the 14th day of the dark moon in the month of August.

It is believed to be a very auspicious day for worshiping Lord Shiva. It is said that on this day, Lord Shiva is in a very pleased mood and is more likely to grant the wishes of his devotees. It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed on the 14th day of the dark moon in the month of August. Aadi Amavasai (Tuesday, August 15): It is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the new moon day in the month of August. It is a day to pay homage to the departed souls and to seek their blessings.

It is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the new moon day in the month of August. It is a day to pay homage to the departed souls and to seek their blessings. Shravana Adhika Amavasya (Wednesday, August 16): It is celebrated on the new moon day in the month of Shravana. It is a day to pay homage to the departed souls and to seek their blessings.

It is celebrated on the new moon day in the month of Shravana. It is a day to pay homage to the departed souls and to seek their blessings. Shravana Adhika Maas ends (Wednesday, August 16): Adhik Maas is not good to perform any auspicious works. All auspicious works, including marriage ceremonies, housewarming ceremonies, purchasing new items, etc., are avoided during Adhik Maas in the Hindu calendar.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 11: 10:47 AM to 12:26 PM

August 12: 09:07 AM to 10:47 AM

August 13: 05:24 PM to 07:03 PM

August 14: 07:29 AM to 09:08 AM

August 15: 03:43 PM to 05:22 PM

August 16: 12:25 PM to 02:04 PM

August 17: 02:04 PM to 03:42 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779