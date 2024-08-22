Weekly Panchanga from August 23-29, 2024: Janmashtami, Mars Transit in Gemini, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week is packed with important events in the Hindu calendar and some interesting planetary transits. The week will start with Krishna Janmashtami, celebrating Lord Krishna's birth and bringing joy and divine blessings. Toward the end of the week, Shani Trayodashi offers a special chance to honour Lord Shani and seek his blessings to reduce challenges in our lives. Talking of transits, Venus will move into Virgo, which might make us more practical and detail-oriented in love and finances. Further, Mars will enter Gemini, stirring up curiosity and encouraging lively conversations. This is an auspicious time for making any purchases, especially those relating to vehicles and property. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 23, Friday (05:55 AM to 07:54 PM) and August 29, Thursday (04:39 PM to 05:58 AM, Aug 30).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 23, Friday (05:55 AM to 07:54 PM) and August 29, Thursday (04:39 PM to 05:58 AM, Aug 30). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious Muhurta is available this week on August 23, Friday (10:38 AM to 07:54 PM), August 26, Monday (03:55 PM to 02:19 AM, Aug 27), August 28, Wednesday (05:57 AM to 03:53 PM) and August 29, Thursday (04:39 PM to 01:37 AM, Aug 30).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus and Mars at a deep 90-degree square on August 23 (Friday) at 08:46 AM

Mercury and Venus at a 30-degree semi-sextile on August 24 (Saturday) at 01:42 AM

Mercury and Mars at a deep 60-degree sextile on August 24 (Saturday) at 09:58 AM

Venus transit Virgo sign on August 25 (Sunday) at 01:24 AM

Mars transit in Gemini sign on August 26 (Monday) at 03:40 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Balarama Jayanti (Saturday, August 24): The birth anniversary of Lord Balarama, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. Balarama is worshipped because he is strong and virtuous. People pray to him and celebrate, for he was loyal and committed to the principles of justice.

Krishna Janmashtami (Monday, August 26): This is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This colourful festival involves singing, dancing, and dramatic enactments of Lord Krishna's life. People abstain from food, pray and offer puja, and even adorn the temples to pay respect to the divine hero of the Bhagavad Gita.

Kali Jayanti (Monday, August 26): Kali Jayanti is the birthday of Goddess Kali, who is the destroyer of darkness and ignorance. She is blessed and loved by her followers, and people worship her and pray for courage and protection. The day represents the victory of God's force over evil.

Ashtami Rohini (Monday, August 26): This is an important festival related to Lord Krishna’s birth on the eighth day of Rohini Nakshatra. During this period, devotees pray, fast, and perform special congregational prayers dedicated to Krishna in a bid to seek his blessings in terms of wealth, health, and spiritual progress.

Rohini Vrat (Tuesday, August 27): It is performed in honour of Lord Krishna on the Rohini Nakshatra day for prosperity and well-being. People pray and fast to please the deities and achieve success, peace, and fulfilment of their wishes.

Shani Trayodashi (Saturday, August 31): It is believed that performing Shani Puja on Shani Trayodashi can help alleviate the adverse effects of Saturn, particularly those caused by Sade Sati, Dhaiya, or other Saturn-related challenges in a person's astrological chart.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 23: 10:46 AM to 12:23 PM

10:46 AM to 12:23 PM August 24: 09:09 AM to 10:46 AM

09:09 AM to 10:46 AM August 25: 05:13 PM to 06:50 PM

05:13 PM to 06:50 PM August 26: 07:33 AM to 09:09 AM

07:33 AM to 09:09 AM August 27: 03:35 PM to 05:11 PM

03:35 PM to 05:11 PM August 28: 12:22 PM to 01:58 PM

12:22 PM to 01:58 PM August 29: 01:58 PM to 03:34 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

