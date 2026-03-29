Weekly Tarot Card Readings for March 29- April 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Love: The Empress Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between March 29-April 2, 2026.

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Two of Swords

This week may encourage you to refresh your surroundings, as beautifying your workspace could bring the calm you have been missing. Excellent health may motivate you to indulge in activities that bring joy. A recent appraisal is likely to inspire guilt-free shopping and lift your spirits further. Family members may propose a beach trip that adds relaxation to your routine. Property prospects appear strong, and a promising opportunity could soon materialise. Love may require patience as looking backward may only delay your growth. Focusing on self-improvement may open the door for a healthier connection ahead. Travel and family bonding remain favourable while professional efforts stay consistent.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Love: Page of Cups

Mood: The Hermit

Career: King of Wands

This week may brighten your domestic and romantic life as stars begin influencing your emotional landscape. Couples may find themselves fulfilling multiple plans effortlessly, while singles may sense the beginning of something sweeter. Sharing financial strategies with your partner could optimize long term gains. Relationships with siblings may require more sensitivity and a little extra time together may heal lingering gaps. A heartfelt call to your parents may become the most meaningful part of their week. Wearing your lucky colour on a date may enhance charm and confidence. Career and academics remain steady as travel and family interactions bring comfort.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Love: The Tower

Mood: Judgement

Career: Ten of Coins

This week may feel supportive as the universe aligns in your favour, though revitalising your routine could be essential for sustained progress. Consulting a diet specialist may help you rebuild your wellness habits. Professional success may lift your spirits and even difficult colleagues may not affect your enthusiasm. A weekend escape with your partner to a hill station could bring emotional renewal and deepen affection. Singles may wish to give a sincere admirer a fair chance as the connection may pleasantly surprise them. Financial matters look stable and family responsibilities remain manageable. Travel appears satisfying while creative energy may enhance personal goals.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Love: The Chariot

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: The Hanged Man

This week may encourage you to embrace change as a catalyst for growth. Freelancers enjoying home routines may soon transition back to the office, offering new opportunities to shine. Work appreciation may improve when you assert your contributions confidently. A visit to relatives may feel obligatory rather than enjoyable, yet maintaining harmony could be wise. Financial boosts through earlier investments appear likely. Supporting a distressed friend may bring emotional fulfilment. Singles may meet someone intriguing while volunteering, especially in humanitarian spaces. Romance, family matters, health and travel all unfold with favourable balance, creating steady momentum throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: Five of Wands

This week may require careful evaluation of new investment opportunities as acting wisely could strengthen long-term stability. A request for a raise may be better postponed since circumstances may not support it yet. Family acknowledgement of your dedication may uplift your confidence. Your partner may offer emotional grounding when work pressures rise. An unexpected trip to a spiritual destination may soothe the mind and provide much needed clarity. Career dissatisfaction may prompt you to explore better roles as financial gains alone may not fulfil you. Romantic prospects may take time to unfold but the eventual connection may prove deeply rewarding.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Magician

This week may encourage you to recognise your physical limits as over-exercising could hinder rather than help progress. Rest and mindful pacing may restore your energy. Financial stability looks likely, and a fresh income source may emerge later in the week. Boundaries may need reinforcement, especially around someone who repeatedly ignores your discomfort. A ceremonial gathering may bring interactions with an unpleasant relative, reminding you to maintain composure. Romantic life may flourish beautifully and some may hear wedding bells soon. Family support stays strong and travel remains manageable.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Love: Seven of Wands Mood: Two of Coins Career: The Tower This week may amplify your desire for creative expression as inspiration flows through everyday moments. Artists, writers, performers and designers may experience heightened productivity. Financial discipline, however, may be necessary as expenses could easily surpass limits. Parenthood may bring joy to some and enrich emotional bonds. Wanderlust may grow stronger, and a solo adventure might feel irresistibly calling. A captivating encounter during travel may leave a lasting imprint and evolve into a meaningful connection. Professional recognition appears steady, and family harmony remains supportive as the week progresses.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Love: The Tower

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Nine of Coins

This week may highlight the need for direct communication as avoiding difficult conversations may slow emotional progress. Addressing concerns openly could clear misunderstandings quickly. Legal matters involving inherited property may occupy your mind, though eventual resolution appears favourable. Feelings of loneliness may tempt impulsive romantic decisions, yet patience may protect your emotional well-being. Social time with friends and family may reenergise you and strengthen important bonds. Travel remains light, and work commitments feel manageable.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Love: The Magician

Mood: King of Coins

Career: Four of Swords

This week may celebrate your dedication as people begin noticing your fitness achievements and disciplined approach. Family tensions caused by an elder’s behaviour may require gentle reasoning rather than confrontation. Workload may increase but the long term benefits could justify the pressure. Relationship progress appears promising as many may step into a more committed phase. Marriage discussions may unfold positively for those ready to take the next step. Travel plans with friends could bring joy and restore balance. Minor changes in your morning routine may improve your mood significantly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Love: Seven of Wands

Mood: The World

Career: Eight of Coins

This week may reaffirm that your life is moving in the right direction as strong enthusiasm and good health support your choices. Pampering yourself may help dispel lingering dissatisfaction. Travel outside your city may be best avoided as unpredictable situations could arise. Accompanying someone who drives recklessly may pose risks, so exercising caution is essential. Family moments may refresh your spirit and strengthen emotional ties. Issues related to your rented property may resolve smoothly. Your spouse may seek more of your time, reminding you to prioritise intimacy and warmth.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Coins

This week may enhance your sense of belonging as your community recognises your contributions. With rising social visibility, being discerning about friendships may help maintain balance. Unexpected expenses may reduce savings temporarily, yet essential decisions may justify the outflow. Hiring a caregiver for an ailing elder may lighten your responsibilities. People in finance may experience longer work hours as deadlines intensify. A visiting relative may extend their stay, prompting you to create shared routines. Family bonding may deepen through simple activities with your child. A second honeymoon seems likely for some couples and may rekindle affection beautifully.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Love: The Empress

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Two of Swords

This week may bring growth as your family’s combined income increases, enabling new purchases such as a vehicle or essential gadget. Parental insistence on religious donations may guide you toward charitable efforts, including building a temple in your hometown. Business expansion appears well supported, and a merger or acquisition may move forward smoothly. Romantic prospects may brighten as your search for a compatible partner edge toward success. Conversations about spirituality and life philosophies may deepen emotional chemistry with someone new. Travel, finances and family relationships remain steady.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

By: Manisha Koushik (Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)