Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 14 to August 20, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Queen of Cups

Career: Four of Coins

Positive developments are indicated on the health front. Chronic ailments would positively respond to a new line of treatment. Supplement efforts with traditional healing techniques. Your efforts to nurture the family front are likely to succeed this week. You may find youngsters drawn to your positive aura. Your relationship with your spouse or romantic partner is likely to remain peaceful and happy. Failure in discussing complicated concepts with seniors would disappoint you later in the week. Do not procrastinate. You will have to be very cautious while lending or taking loans otherwise chances of suffering monetary losses are high. An overseas journey awaits some and promises much fun. A good deal for residential property may come your way. Students will have to work hard to regain lost focus and concentration.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Ace of Swords

You find yourself open to suggestions, cooperation and doing things in a better way this week. Professionally, you are likely to enjoy good career progress and you may get some good proposals for a job change. A lucrative opportunity is also likely to bring monetary profits. Timely planning would enable you to save from financial burden and give a boost to your savings. Partner would be in a romantic mood, making it special. Those keen to propose may do so this week. Negative spiral energy could deprive happiness thus affecting health. Strictly restrain yourself from indulging in an argument at a social gathering. It may bring a bad name to the family. Selling your home privately can be an excellent way of saving on costs.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Page of Wands

Things are likely to turn favourable for Geminis this week. The desire to find a sense of belongingness inside the organization might not come in your professional way. Students will get favourable results and they will be able to fully concentrate on their studies. Travelling abroad can be an exciting adventure that will be remembered forever. Your crucial support would enable the family to pass the testing time without any difficulty. An exotic destination with a great deal is on your way, be ready for traveling. A reasonable interest rate will make you realize your dream of acquiring your house this week. There are chances that you will have to postpone the decision to sign important documents. If possible, show a willingness to help others in any way.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Tower

Career: The World

It appears to be a favourable time for the love birds. Your romantic partner may try to reach out to you indirectly. Pay attention to the signs. A happy domestic life would positively reflect on children and restore harmony at home. You need to use your intelligence and influence to sort out matters on the professional front. You may also succeed in removing hurdles in smooth communication with subordinates. Some of you may reap benefits from an investment made in the past. Strong willpower would prevent chronic ailments from reoccurring. Healthy lifestyle choices enable us to enjoy sound health. You can remain mentally preoccupied with something important during a fun trip and miss out on all the fun. Avoid joint ventures in land holdings.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Devil

Career: Four of Swords

You may succeed in channelizing your energy in a positive direction this week. At the workplace instead of waiting for things to happen, go out and search for new opportunities. A proactive approach should be your mantra on the professional front. Those suffering from digestive problems are likely to see improvement. They would benefit immensely from a change in medical and dietary approach. Hard work enables one to earn monetary gains from unplanned sources. However, avoid taking financial advice from unreliable sources. Your mere presence at home would tremendously boost the morale of children. Even small things would have a deep impact on your mind on the romantic front. Be ready to travel with a challenge, new connections will help you. It is better to sort out the leave application issue at the office before planning out a vacation.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Strength

Career: The Fool

A promising time to bring changes by adopting a more balanced attitude in life. Romantic entanglement would add spice to happiness. Devoting quality time to the family front would enable us to bring peace & harmony. Make things happen rather than praying for them to happen at their own – if you wish to succeed in the professional arena. Enjoy the bloom in health as your approach toward life changes for the better. Finalize your travel plans in such a way that they are not stressful. Make room for some leisure as well. It always is exciting to begin looking at homes for sale in your area. You may stumble upon a good deal. Efforts to revive business links that you have missed for quite a long might not succeed this week. Businessmen would have to toil hard to make new connections.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

Following an honest and to-the-point approach may help in achieving your goals. Holistic healing would allow the body to cure from within, without depending on treatment therapy. An improvement in the financial position would enable to clear outstanding debts before time. You would also save a lot by wise spending. You will get a good position in your job due to your improved performance. If you are in search of a life partner, then this search will be over now. Your stubborn nature could vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the family. Better to change it on time to brighten family life. Investing in underdeveloped properties will be profitable. Travelling to an off-beat destination may turn out to be more fun than anticipated.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Star

Bold innovation and continuous efforts enable making steady progress on the personal front. Romantic influences are likely to remain strong all week. Singles may get lucky on a dating site, while married natives may get a visit from the stork. You need to keep a watchful eye at the workplace because someone might try to disrupt your plans. Do not get worked up over trivial things. Getting rid of negative thinking will bring a health improvement. You would lead yourself on the path of true happiness by the following meditation. If you are looking for good long-term investments, then go for a property which is under construction. However, avoid falling prey to someone’s shop talk on the financial front. You may end up losing money otherwise.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Seven of Coins

This week you are likely to remain confident about your life and decisions. Some of you may get a high position in your job and would do well at your workplace. You will be inclined to add to your luxuries and may spend extra money to procure luxury items. You could celebrate an auspicious function in the family. The domestic atmosphere is likely to remain jovial all week. Avoid unnecessary interference in partner’s affairs. There are chances that it could lead to misunderstandings or arguments. Learn to trust your partner for stronger ties. Following traditional weight loss methods would enable some to get rid of the obesity problem. Strictly avoid shortcuts.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Empress

This week is likely to prove quite fruitful as far as your professional growth is concerned. You are likely to be given some new responsibilities which will promote your career. A new business proposal would lead to monetary benefits. Remain open to unconventional ideas as well. You are likely to enjoy a favourable relationship with your family elders. They are likely to support you in taking the right decisions. Your married life will be good and your spouse will help you discharge your duties efficiently. Weather can play spoilsport in a long journey by road. Be adequately prepared. If you want to invest in property, then go for a residential one. It may bring good returns later on. Students may succeed in winning a prestigious scholarship!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

You find yourself full of good ideas and your choice of activities brings gains beyond expectations. Businessmen would be able to negotiate well and crack profitable deals. There could be a new business partnership as well. Professionally, you are likely to get new opportunities in your career and may also sign new contracts. You may find it difficult to please a romantic partner. If possible, try to understand and

look the things from his or her perspective to bring positive results. You succeed in taking out time from your busy schedule to soak in the healing touch of Mother Earth. Some time alone with yourself may work wonders for you. It is a very auspicious time to invest in real estate. Buying property can lead to gains as property prices continue to increase.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Swords

The week may prove beneficial for your family and personal relationship. Your love life is likely to be filled with romance and you may share special moments with your partner. This is a favourable time to get married. Peace and harmony will prevail in your domestic life which will give you immense pleasure. Make sure you avoid handing over important files to seniors until you are sure that these are complete in all respects. Any laxity can prove expensive and embarrassing. You may also enjoy a pleasurable trip that would rejuvenate your passion. It is a promising time to remove those irritants preventing you from enjoying sound health. It is advised to value the property at the right price to attract buyers for it. Seek the help of an expert for the valuation process.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

