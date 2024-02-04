ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Four of Wands Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 4 to February 10, 2024(Unsplash)

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Nine of Swords

Anticipate a satisfying week ahead. Maintaining focus on your job is poised to crop increased productivity within a shorter timeframe. Exploring a secondary income source may yield modest profits. Business activities might experience a stagnant phase, so remain patient. Introducing a new fitness regimen could positively impact your overall well-being. Open communication is the key to nurturing a blissful romantic relationship. Occasional conflicts and squabbles may crop up among family members over trivial matters. A weekend getaway with your partner or friends has the potential to uplift your spirits. Exercise caution in handling issues related to an ancestral property; haste could result in undesirable outcomes. Students, with dedicated academic focus, are likely to pass their exams successfully. Stay committed to your endeavours.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Justice

Mood: The Fool

Career: Temperance

In the upcoming week, your professional life is expected to witness a positive trajectory. Numerous opportunities to explore your latent talents may crop up. The arrival of a new family member is likely to charge the atmosphere at home with positive vibes. Despite a probable increase in expenses, the prospect of an additional source of steady income may counterbalance it. Adopting calming strategies for your health may help maintain a positive mood. On the romantic front, vigilance in your actions is advised, as a misstep may strain your love life. Whether for leisure or business, upcoming travel promises immense satisfaction. Anticipate financial gains concerning ancestral property, making it an opportune time for disposal. Students may potentially excel in challenging entrance exams.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Page of Wands

This week, cultivating a happy mental attitude may prove beneficial. Economically, it’s an opportune time for business expansion, with the possibility of settling old debts. A family get-together could be advantageous, strengthening your interpersonal connections. Success in a significant project requires pulling up your socks and putting in dedicated effort on the professional front. In your romantic relationship, overlooking each other’s flaws will be the key to harmony. Before setting off on a vacation to a foreign country, thorough preparation will be essential. Expect profitable returns from your commercial property. Students have the potential to bring joy to their families through academic achievements.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: King of Cups

Acquiring knowledge in your field will be crucial for staying competitive on the professional front. Your family is likely to play a significant role in your life, so show respect to your elders. Listening to their advice and seeking their guidance may strengthen relationships. If you feel the need to change up your daily fitness and eating habits, considering creative approaches might be beneficial. Introducing innovation into your romantic life may potentially rekindle the passion in your relationship. However, managing your income against increasing expenses could pose a financial challenge. Career-related travel may bring advantageous opportunities. Students aiming for government jobs might face tough competition with limited chances of success. On a positive note, finding a suitable tenant for your house is a possibility.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Fool

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Sun

You may remain fortunate this week. On the job front, consider enrolling in an advanced training course to enhance your skills. A promising business opportunity may open up, offering the potential for extra income. Maintaining a healthy mind and body is likely to keep you energized throughout the week. In your romantic relationship, improvement is expected as you build trust and understanding with your partner. The health of a family elder may see improvement, bringing relief to all members. A short getaway has the potential to lift your spirits and rejuvenate you. The hassle-free renewal of your house lease is on the horizon. Students are poised to successfully pass important competitive exams. Embrace the positive developments in the days ahead.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Judgment

Career: Three of Swords

Promising situations are on the horizon, and you’re poised for success. Nurturing amicable relations with seniors is likely to pave the way for professional achievements. Previous investments in real estate might yield profits for those in the real estate business. Collaborative efforts are essential to rekindle romantic passions. On the home front, expect minor squabbles among family members; maintain composure and refrain from involvement. Addressing minor aches promptly will be crucial to prevent health challenges. While a visit to a tourist destination promises enjoyment, be mindful of its impact on your budget. Property transactions are anticipated to unfold seamlessly according to plan. Academically, students are poised for excellence in research. Stay optimistic and forge ahead

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Eight of Cups

Embrace positivity and focus on the future. Family unity is expected to strengthen through mutual understanding, fostering closer bonds. Nurturing your romantic relationship can pave the way for a lasting and possibly permanent connection. Dedication to your work and adept handling of pressure may open doors to a well-deserved promotion. Maintaining fitness is within reach through appropriate medication, dietary adjustments, and a wholesome lifestyle. On the economic front, a supplementary income source may be necessary to meet expenses. Meticulous vacation planning is advised before setting out with kids. Property affairs hold the potential for profitable outcomes, with deals likely to progress smoothly. However, students may not receive an acceptance call from their preferred university for further education. Stay resilient.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Knight of Wands

Your life may unexpectedly take a positive turn. Acquiring fresh knowledge in your field could contribute to securing a raise at work. Economically, advantageous situations may arise as you reap profits from an overseas venture. Expect peace and joy to reign at home, offering you a chance to unwind and relax. Mutual understanding and increasing intimacy may bring you closer together with your romantic partner. On the health front, expect mixed results, and pay immediate attention to any underlying conditions. Property transactions might not unfold as planned. Students are likely to perform up to the mark academically. Be prepared for rough weather or unexpected changes during travel that might temporarily dampen your spirits.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Temperance

Career: Wheel of Fortune

Continue with the commendable work to make a mark. Prepare to astonish both seniors and subordinates with your outstanding performance. Family life is poised to brim with activity, and your loved ones may be eager to celebrate your accomplishments. Engaging in speculative deals may lead to substantial financial rewards. Combat stress and muscle pain through relaxation techniques and appropriate medication. For singles, cautious decision-making in matters of love is advised; it’s better to part ways now than to regret later. A journey with loved ones can serve as a relaxing and de-stressing experience. Keep an eye out for lucrative bargains in property and real estate. Expect students to excel, achieving impressive grades and outperforming their peers.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Justice

Career: Page of Swords

Your week promises to bring surprises as you experience overall happiness. Children may bring joy to all family members with their achievements. Those involved in family businesses might experience positive gains in the coming days. Maintaining overall well-being is likely through a good diet, sporting activities, and regular meditation. It’s probable that management may not be impressed with your performance at work, so putting in extra effort throughout the week is advisable. On the romantic front, minor misunderstandings may harm the intimacy between you and your partner. Looking ahead, travelling to an unexplored destination may provide a chance to enjoy the beauties of nature. Property matters are likely to bring unexpected profits, and some of you may consider investing in a vehicle. In the academic realm, students may need to consult their seniors, as a lack of focus may not bring desired results.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Ten of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: Page of Wands

Expect your life to thrive this week. Your ability to maintain composure under pressure at work may leave a positive impression on your superiors. Anticipate celebrating a momentous occasion with family and friends at home this week. Modest profits from a side business are on the horizon on the financial front. Romance is likely to bloom, with your partner’s attention becoming a source of joy after a prolonged period. Prioritize your health by taking some time off from work to rest and rejuvenate. Positive resolutions are expected in property-related legal matters, favouring your interests. Embark on a family journey to an unexplored destination, allowing you to appreciate the splendours of nature. On the academic front, students may face challenges, potentially leading to some minor academic struggles.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

This week holds the potential for rewarding your hard work. Successfully managing increased assignments on the professional front is within reach. Income from a secondary source is likely to sufficiently cover your expenses. Brace yourself for emotional upheaval on the home front. The younger generation may not meet your expectations. On the romantic front, a chance encounter may lead to a new and interesting relationship. Prioritize your health by paying attention to your body’s needs. While a vacation to a distant location may be on the horizon, be prepared for potential exhaustion. Property-related matters might require legal intervention. Be cautious, as minor flaws could incur costs. Students may receive an enticing call from a foreign university for further studies. Stay prepared for exciting possibilities.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Grey