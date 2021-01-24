Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 24-January 30

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Completion of an important project may get delayed on the professional front but it will not affect you much. Wise investment in traditional schemes would improve financial position and increase earnings too. You will need to take conventional route to excel on academic front. Unexpected good news brings happiness and cheer for the entire family.

Love: The Moon

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue





TAURUS (April 21 – May21)





Challenging situations will help you prove your mettle on the professional front. Hard work and dedication are likely to ensure that you remain ahead on academic front. Money flows in from various sources but avoid careless expenditure. Exercise regimen and healthy diet will help in improving overall fitness. You will need to take out time for family members despite your packed schedule.

Love: Emperor

Mood: Justice

Career: Three of Coins

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White





GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Your excellent communication skills are likely to turn the tide in your favour on professional front. Some of you may organise an auspicious function or ceremony at home this week. You are likely to remain on a steady wicket on the academic front. Romance is in the air, just waiting to become a physical reality for some. Make sure you avoid excessive eating and hard drinks to maintain sound health.

Love: The Fool

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Chariot

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender





CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Your creativity is likely to open new doors at workplace. Your hard work is likely to give you an edge over competitors on the academic front. Your efforts would go a long way in improving things both on the personal and professional front. It is a good time to explore investment in commercial property. A troubled relationship settles as you take a firm stand.

Love: Justice

Mood: Devil

Career: Six of Cups

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink





LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Luck is likely to favour you in the property deal you are negotiating. Tough competition on the professional front is likely to bring forth your hidden talent. Avoid becoming lax on academic front to keep up your lead. Lend a patient ear to family problems to maintain harmony and bliss at home. Strictly avoid making false promises on romantic front as it may create a strain on love ties.

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: The Tower

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange





VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

To take business to newer heights, you will have to induct highly motivated persons with excellent interpersonal skills in your team. Taking the help of a financial advisor is likely to help you save more money this week. Timely help of an experienced person will improve your results on academic front. Understanding feelings of romantic partner would infuse new spirit in relations.

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Page of Wands

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue





LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Your attention to detail and quick decision-making ability is likely to be noticed by seniors on professional front. Your excellent academic performance is likely to boost your confidence. You may come into unexpected monetary profits, enabling to write off old debts. A budding office romance is set to blossom.

Love: King of Cups

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Eight of Wands

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown





SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Joining a personality development programme would help in career enhancement. Speculative transactions will bring expected results on financial front, but tread carefully. Seek an expert’s help to resolve your confusion and doubts on the academic front to fare well. You may get an opportunity to meet your close friends. Those looking for love may come across exciting opportunities this week.

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: Knight of Cups

Career: Page of Swords

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White





SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

Your dedication and hard work are likely to bring laurels on professional front. You may get a good opportunity to clinch a lucrative financial deal sometime later this week. Those keen to study abroad may get good opportunities. Your commitment to healthy lifestyle choices will reflect in your improved health. You are likely to meet an interesting person on your holiday to an exotic place.

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: The Moon

Career: Two of Cups

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise





CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

Roadblocks on professional front are likely to vanish with your hard work and efficiency. You will need to put in more efforts to improve your showing on academic front. Financial liabilities are likely to be eased on recovering pending dues. Health problems troubling you for some time are likely to disappear. Good rent for your property can be expected.

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: The Chariot

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender





AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

No need to worry about finances this week as new money-making opportunities will be lucrative. You are likely to remain the star of the social gathering that you are invited for. Romantic partner is likely to appreciate your efforts to keep the relationship strong. You may have to make time to organise a function or ceremony at home. Your journey will be smooth despite delays and interruptions.

Love: The Empress

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Page of Swords

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink





PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Those involved in an ambitious project are likely to get accolades for good performance. Investment in stock and mutual funds would help in earning profits. Good preparations and hard work will improve results in an exam or a competition on academic front. You may be hard-pressed to make time for family, but you will manage it well. Perfect planning will go a long way in making your journey comfortable.

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Judgment

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach





(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

